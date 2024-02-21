Highway Hotline Users Can Now Track My Plow

CANADA, February 21 - Released on February 21, 2024

Saskatchewan drivers now have a new Highway Hotline feature to help them plan safe winter travel. Track My Plow allows drivers to see the path of snowplows as they provide snow and ice control on Saskatchewan highways.

"For more than 50 years, Saskatchewan's Highway Hotline has been helping drivers make informed decisions about their safety," Highways Minister Lori Carr said. "Track My Plow gives them yet another piece of information that will help them plan their travel and get to what they love."

The new feature is a pilot project on the Highway Hotline's website and smartphone app. Anyone can click on a plow and see that vehicle's last two hours of winter road maintenance. When combined with descriptions of road conditions and a review of public forecasts, drivers can make informed decisions about winter travel.

This feature is now being released on most of our snowplows. The ministry will monitor the progress of the feature, and public response to it.

The Highway Hotline at https://hotline.gov.sk.ca/ is Saskatchewan's provincial road information service. It gives drivers real-time updates about road conditions, incidents, closures and construction. It receives millions of visits each year.

More than 50 cameras are connected to the Hotline's online map, allowing drivers and pilots to see highway and weather conditions at various points along our highway network and at northern airports.

Citizens can also access the Hotline by downloading an app for their mobile phones at the Google Play and Apple App stores. They can receive audio reports of road conditions by dialing 511.

To see how-to-use the Track My Plow feature for handheld and desktop computers, visit: https://youtu.be/_j4JDzNo_tQ and https://youtu.be/kVkVnGOElYA.

-30-

For more information, contact: