LYNK Capital, LLC Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary and Surpasses $1 Billion in Funded Loans

The demand for non-institutional capital by residential housing investors remains extremely strong despite the headwinds of higher interest rates.

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, US, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LYNK Capital, LLC, a North Carolina-based private equity fund, is proud to announce the milestone of celebrating its 10 year anniversary and exceeding $1 Billion in funded loans. Since LYNK’s inception in 2013, the company has funded more than 1,750 loans to real estate investors and builders. Of those, more than 1,450 loans have already repaid for over $700 million dollars.

“For the past 10 years, we are pleased to have provided efficient investment capital solutions to our borrowers while consistently producing superior risk-adjusted returns for our investors,” said Ben Lyons, Managing Director for LYNK Capital.

Even with the headwinds of higher interest rates, the demand for the non-institutional capital that LYNK provides to residential housing investors remains extremely strong.

The continued success of the LYNK Capital fund can be attributed to the strength of LYNK’s team as well as lending criteria that are designed to protect an investor’s downside risks. All loans are secured by a first-lien mortgage on residential property, are primarily short-term (less than 24 months), and are made to experienced builders and real estate investors.

“The LYNK management team is comprised of lending professionals who have over 120 years of combined experience in the construction, lending, and real estate industries,” said Dee Toal Brothers, Chief Operations Officer for LYNK Capital. “This kind of industry knowledge gives us an advantage over other lenders in our space.”

“When we created LYNK Capital in 2013, our mission was to provide real estate investors and borrowers with ways to efficiently finance and grow their real estate and construction-based businesses,” stated Lyons. “I’m proud to say that remains our core driver in every deal we fund today.”