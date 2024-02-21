FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE TO HOST RUGBY LEAGUE LAS VEGAS FAN FEST, DOWNTOWN DOWN UNDER
EINPresswire.com/ -- Australia’s biggest sport, the National Rugby League (NRL), is coming to Las Vegas on Saturday, March 2. To mark the historic occasion and launch the 2024 NRL Telstra Premiership season, the NRL is hosting Rugby League Las Vegas Fan Fest, Downtown Down Under, a free celebration for fans at Downtown Las Vegas’ iconic Fremont Street Experience on Thursday, February 29.
Two days before the historic NRL double-header at Allegiant Stadium, Rugby League Las Vegas Fan Fest Downtown Down Under will be an opportunity for fans – including 14,000 travelling from Australia – to see captains, coaches and stars of the four competing teams up close as they are presented on stage.
Entertainment will be headlined by live performances from two leading US-based Australian acts – award-winning indie pop band, Sheppard, and acclaimed DJ and production duo, the Stafford Brothers – plus other special guest appearances.
The NRL’s historic Las Vegas venture has created the opportunity to hold two simultaneous events to launch the 2024 NRL Premiership season, 7,500 miles apart. While the iconic Fremont Street precinct hosts Fan Fest Downtown Down Under with the four teams in Las Vegas, a parallel launch event will take place with the other 13 NRL teams, fans and media in Sydney (Friday Sydney time).
NRL CEO, Andrew Abdo, said, “The Las Vegas games have presented us with a great opportunity to launch the season with simultaneous events in Australia and the United States. We will have thousands of fans travelling to Las Vegas and we will have millions of fans in Australia equally keen to see the season opening.
“Never before have we attempted a venture like this, so it makes sense to launch the season in a unique way for fans in the US and Australia.”
Rugby League Las Vegas Fan Fest Downtown Down Under will take place at Fremont Street Experience on Thursday, February 29 from 6pm. Entry is free.
NRL & Rugby League Las Vegas
The National Rugby League (NRL) is the leading elite sports competition in Australia and the Pacific, renowned for the toughness, speed, skill and athleticism of its athletes who play at full force – no pads, no armor, no timeouts.
The NRL is about to take an unprecedented step for Australian sport – Rugby League Las Vegas. Over the next five years, Allegiant Stadium will host 10 NRL matches, starting with the historic double-header on March 2 featuring four of its biggest teams:
• Brisbane Broncos v Sydney Roosters
• South Sydney Rabbitohs v Manly Sea Eagles
Unlike other sports that have brought games to the US, these NRL clashes are not trials or friendlies. The games will open the 2024 NRL Premiership season and real championship points are on the line.
• Video: Rugby league Las Vegas. Football, but not as you know it.
• Video: Russell Crowe explains the rules and laws of rugby league
• Tickets start from just $19 via NRL.com/Vegas
Fremont Street Experience
Fremont Street Experience is a six-block entertainment and retail district located in historic downtown Las Vegas. The iconic venue features Viva Vision, the world’s longest linear video screen – 1,500 feet long, 90 feet wide and suspended 90 feet above the urban pedestrian mall.
It is also home to SlotZilla, a unique urban zipline attraction featuring an 850-foot Zipline and 1,750-foot Zoomline, which launches riders from a 12-story slot-machine-themed platform to fly under the iconic Viva Vision canopy. Katy Perry flew on the SlotZilla zipline for the world premiere of her Viva Vision music light show last year. VegasExperience.com
Sheppard
Sheppard is an award-winning Australian pop band living in Nashville. After emerging onto the Australian music scene in 2009, the formerly Brisbane-based group’s breakthrough international hit single, 'Geronimo', was released in Australia in March 2014 and went on to sell over two million copies in the US.
The band boasts over one billion streams and six Australian Platinum releases. They will give fans their first taste of new single ‘Edge of the Earth’ as part of a show created especially for Rugby League Las Vegas Fan Fest. wearesheppard.com
Stafford Brothers
Acclaimed DJ and production duo the Stafford Brothers have achieved multiple platinum certifications, tens of millions of streams, three consecutive ITM Awards as “Number One DJ’s,” an ARIA nomination and hundreds of sold out shows.
After smashing it in their native Australia for years, the duo achieved a major international breakthrough by way of the single “Hello” (feat. Lil Wayne & Christina Milian) and have gone on to collaborate with the likes of Lil Yachty, T.I, Waka Flocka Flame, Rick Ross and Steve Aoki.
staffordbrothers.com
Further information:
Jennifer Bradley, JB Public Relations (based Las Vegas)
Cell: 702.234.9385
jennifer@jbpublicrelations.com
Kirvin Doak Communications
FSEPR@kirvindoak.com
Glenn Jackson, NRL
Cell: +61 402 048 868
gjackson@nrl.com.au
Alexandra Leach
