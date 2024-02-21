MGT Achieves Prestigious International Dyslexic Assocation Accreditation

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Step By Step Learning, part of MGT Consulting, is proud to announce that it has been awarded Accreditation status from the International Dyslexia Association (IDA). This recognition underscores the group's commitment to excellence in educator preparation programs and its dedication to upholding the highest standards in literacy instruction.

The IDA Program Review and Accreditation initiative promotes the systematic evaluation and refinement of educator preparation programs against IDA's research-based Knowledge and Practice Standards for Teachers of Reading (KPS). These standards emphasize the critical importance of teachers being profoundly prepared in language structure, including the science of reading.

"We are honored to receive this accreditation from the International Dyslexia Association," said Janice Kohler, Chief Academic Officer at MGT. "This achievement highlights our unwavering commitment to providing educators with the necessary tools and knowledge to effectively teach reading to all students of all abilities."

IDA's Standards focus on various aspects of language structure, including the speech sound system, the writing system, sentence structure, meaningful parts of words, word relationships, and discourse organization. Graduates from IDA Accredited Educator Preparation Programs (EPPs) are equipped to deliver reading instruction with a deep understanding of structured literacy and the science of reading. "Parents and community members can trust that educators trained in IDA-accredited programs are prepared to provide high-quality instruction that meets the diverse needs of all students," added Kohler.

By accrediting programs like this one, IDA aims to raise awareness among other educator preparation programs about the importance of effective reading instruction. Improved teacher preparation in reading can lessen the impact of reading difficulties, including dyslexia, ensuring that all students receive the support they need to reach their full potential.

About MGT

Founded in 1975, MGT is a leading provider of social impact and performance improvement solutions for public agencies, philanthropic organizations, and Fortune 500 companies across the U.S. and abroad. Over the last several years, MGT — a company committed to employee ownership — has expanded its education and technology solutions portfolio with the addition of Davis Demographics, EH&A, Kitamba, Ed Direction, Cira Infotech, Layer 3 Communications, Step By Step Learning, and GovHR. Leveraging a half-century track record and reputation, MGT's industry experts provide highly specialized solutions addressing mission-critical client priorities that improve outcomes and help organizations and communities thrive. For more information, please visit www.mgtconsulting.com.

