Franchise Business Review to Host Virtual Roundtables for HR Leaders in Franchising

PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Franchise Business Review (FBR), an independent research firm specializing in the franchise sector, has announced a new series of virtual roundtables focused on human resources and staffing.The roundtables will be held quarterly, starting with the first event on February 27, 2024. The goal is to provide a forum for the leaders of people operations within franchise companies to discuss the unique challenges they face and the vital role HR teams play in the ultimate success of franchise operations. The events are open to Human Resources and internal franchise operations leaders at franchise corporate headquarters.“The success of a franchise brand hinges on its people and the culture they create. Yet, those responsible for leading people operations don’t typically have the same formal opportunities to network with other franchise leaders coping with the same challenges,” said Michelle Rowan, president & COO of Franchise Business Review. “With these roundtables, we are creating a community for franchisors to come together to talk about the HR issues that keep them up at night and swap ideas and strategies that have worked, or didn’t work, in their organizations.”Some of the topics proposed for discussion include creating a culture-first organization, employee engagement, helping franchisees with hiring and retention, inclusive hiring, and employee onboarding; however, attendees are encouraged to share the topics they find most timely.Dawn Kane, president of Hot Dish Advertising, will kick off the first roundtable event on February 27, 2024 with a short discussion around the importance of employer branding before attendees move into virtual breakout rooms for smaller working group discussions.If you would like to attend, please register here: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIpde6gqTIsGdAl9RLsEkOZd62-LOKgB1kJ All virtual roundtables are from 1:00 - 2:30 p.m. ET. Dates are as follows:- February 27, 2024- May 7. 2024- September 10, 2024- December 10, 2024If you are unable to attend the first event, click here to indicate your interest and be notified when registration opens for future roundtables.About Franchise Business ReviewFranchise Business Review (FBR) is the leading independent market research firm specializing in franchisee and employee satisfaction. FBR provides franchise companies with benchmarks and best practices to improve satisfaction, engagement and retention. FBR has partnered with over 1,200 top-performing franchise companies to drive franchise growth and achieve greater success through data-driven insights. Learn more about FBR’s research at GoFBR.com.

