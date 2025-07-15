Franchise Business Review Promotes Mariah Morgan to Vice President of Marketing

Mariah Morgan, Vice President of Marketing, Franchise Business Review

PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Franchise Business Review (FBR), the leading research firm in the franchise sector, is pleased to announce the promotion of Mariah Morgan to Vice President of Marketing. In her newly expanded leadership role, Mariah will oversee all marketing activities to support FBR’s mission of empowering prospective franchise buyers with data-driven insights and helping franchise brands achieve success by strengthening relationships with franchisees, employees, and customers.Since joining FBR as Senior Director of Marketing in 2024, Mariah has been instrumental in expanding FBR’s reach within the franchise sector and helping FBR grow its audience, user engagement, and website conversions. In this new role, Mariah will define and execute FBR’s marketing and brand strategy, spearhead corporate communications and PR, oversee FBR’s event strategy, and coach the growing marketing team. Mariah will also continue to focus on maximizing the effectiveness of FBR’s marketing efforts to increase conversions and ROI.“Mariah’s deep marketing expertise and strategic focus brings creativity, thought leadership, and a commitment to measurable results in every initiative,” said Michelle Rowan, president & COO of Franchise Business Review. “As we continue to help entrepreneurs make informed decisions throughout their franchise journey and connect them with franchisors that offer the best opportunities for success, Mariah’s leadership will ensure we’re engaging the right audiences with the right message to help them take the next step toward business ownership.”In addition to overseeing marketing activities, Mariah will continue to manage key vendor relationships and support FBR’s sales and customer success teams, ensuring that FBR’s messaging and positioning remain clear and consistent across all channels.Prior to joining FBR, Mariah was the principal of Stout Heart, a full-service marketing agency, and has led brand and marketing strategy and client service departments in advertising agencies both large and small. She is an active member of the New Hampshire Seacoast community, a runner, a foodie, and a lover of live music.###About Franchise Business ReviewFranchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading independent market research firm that provides franchise organizations with benchmarking research and best practices to improve franchisee and employee satisfaction and engagement. Since 2005, FBR has been trusted by more than 1,300 top-performing franchise companies to equip them with the people-centric data, insights, and tools they need for long-term growth and success in the franchise industry. Learn more about FBR’s franchisee and employee satisfaction solutions at GoFBR.com

