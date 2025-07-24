Science of People Founder Vanessa Van Edwards to Keynote FBR Franchise Operations Summit

Vanessa Van Edwards, 2025 FBR Summit Keynote Speaker

Franchise Business Review’s 2025 Summit will be held October 22-24 in Austin, TX

The demand for actionable, hands-on learning for franchise operations executives, support teams, and people leaders continues to grow, and the FBR Summit is built to deliver exactly that.” — Eric Stites, CEO, Franchise Business Review

PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Franchise Business Review (FBR) is pleased to announce the lineup for the 2025 FBR Summit , October 22-24 in Austin, TX. Now in its fourth year, the Summit brings together franchise operations executives, franchise business coaches, franchise HR leaders, and franchise operations teams that directly support franchisees for three days of interactive learning. The event is open to all franchise brands, whether or not they currently work with FBR.This year’s keynote, Vanessa Van Edwards, is the founder of Science of People and the bestselling author of Captivate: The Science of Succeeding with People, translated into 16 languages, and Cues: Master the Secret Language of Charismatic Communication. More than 60 million people watch her engaging YouTube tutorials and TEDx Talk.In this research-based and interactive keynote, Vanessa will teach Summit attendees powerful communication strategies based on new science that they can apply at work and in their personal lives. Pulling from her bestselling books, she’ll share the latest research on behavioral psychology and how it can be used to improve professional relationships, make positive and lasting impressions, and better connect with franchisees, co-workers, and customers. Attendees will leave with a better understanding of their own communication pitfalls and the knowledge and confidence to apply new tools to become more authentically charismatic in their interactions.“The most successful franchises are built on strong franchisor-franchisee relationships—and at the heart of every strong relationship is effective communication,” said Michelle Rowan, president and COO of Franchise Business Review. “We’re thrilled to welcome Vanessa Van Edwards as a keynote speaker at this year’s Summit. Her science-backed, practical insights will help us all become better communicators and, in turn, build a more connected and resilient franchise community.”Voted a top franchise event by Entrepreneur for two years running, the Summit is designed to be a high-energy, high participation event that showcases diverse voices in franchising, fresh content on operations best practices, and the latest research. It features non-traditional sessions, including hands-on working groups, audience polling, real-world case studies, and roundtable discussions, as well as role-based, attendee-driven pre-conference workshops exclusively for C-level, VP/Director, and HR leaders. You can see the full schedule of events here “The demand for actionable, hands-on learning for franchise operations executives, franchisee support teams, and franchise people leaders continues to grow, and the FBR Summit is built to deliver exactly that,” said Eric Stites, founder and CEO of Franchise Business Review. “This isn’t your typical panel-style event. Every session is crafted to be hands-on, engaging, and directly relevant to the real challenges franchise professionals face. The excitement and momentum around the Summit continues to build each year, and 2025 is shaping up to be our biggest and best yet.”Registration for the FBR Summit is now open at www.fbrsummit.com . Seats are limited. Register early to secure a spot. Group discounts are available.The FBR Summit is graciously sponsored by these leading franchise suppliers:AC Inc, Cheng Cohen, EZee Assist, Stay In Your Lane, CareerPlug, Company Cam, ClientTether, Delightree, Drastic Results, Justworks, Payroll Vault, ProfitKeeper, Pryze, serviceminder, Solvo Global, TSource, Woven, Solink, AnswerConnect, Enspire for Enterprise, Faegre Drinker, Franwise, Next Level Franchise, Outsource Access, Plave Koch, The Square Books, and FranchisePulse###About Franchise Business ReviewFranchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading independent market research firm that provides franchise organizations with benchmarking research and best practices to improve franchisee and employee satisfaction and engagement. Since 2005, FBR has been trusted by more than 1,300 top-performing franchise companies to equip them with the people-centric data, insights, and tools they need for long-term growth and success in the franchise industry. Learn more about FBR’s franchisee and employee satisfaction solutions at GoFBR.com.

Meet Vanessa Van Edwards, the 2025 FBR Summit Keynote

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.