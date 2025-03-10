Franchise Business Review Announces 2025’s Top Franchises for Women

Independent research identifies 100 franchise brands highly rated by nearly 9,000 female entrepreneurs

Franchising presents a compelling pathway to business ownership for women, whether they’re looking for a full-time career or a flexible, part-time venture.” — Michelle Rowan, President and COO, Franchise Business Review

PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Franchise Business Review , an independent market research firm specializing in the franchise sector, has announced the Top 100 Franchises for Women in 2025 . The annual list recognizes franchise brands with the highest satisfaction ratings from female franchise owners. This year’s honorees were selected based on feedback from nearly 9,000 women across more than 350 leading franchise systems.“Over the past decade, women have been increasingly drawn to franchise ownership,” said Eric Stites, CEO and general manager of Franchise Business Review. “Women own approximately 31% of all franchises, and an overwhelming majority—88%—report that they enjoy operating their business. The structured support and proven business models that franchising offers make it an attractive option for many aspiring entrepreneurs.”Franchise Business Review’s research found that:-88% of female franchise owners enjoy running their business-87% value being part of their franchise organization-85% rate their franchise opportunity above average-83% express strong respect for their franchisor’s leadership-82% say their fellow franchisees provide a supportive networkFor female franchisees who have owned their businesses for two years or more (after their start-up period), the average annual revenue reported is $1.2M, and the average pre-tax income is $114K. 35% of respondents own multiple franchise locations/territories.“Franchising presents a compelling pathway to business ownership for women, whether they’re looking for a full-time career or a flexible, part-time venture,” said Michelle Rowan, president and COO of Franchise Business Review. “However, with the vast number of opportunities available, conducting thorough research and comparing multiple brands is essential before making an investment. The franchise companies on this year’s list stand out as excellent options for women transitioning into entrepreneurship.”Methodology and SelectionTo determine the Top Franchises for Women in 2025, Franchise Business Review analyzed 18 months of data from nearly 9,000 female franchise owners. Participants completed an anonymous survey, rating their experience in key business areas such as training and support, leadership, core values, financial opportunity, work-life balance, and franchisee culture.“The number of franchise opportunities can feel overwhelming,” Stites added. “That’s why it’s crucial for prospective franchisees to consider feedback from other female owners about their experiences. The 100 franchises on this year’s list received the highest ratings from women who are actively running their businesses.”To view the full Top 100 Franchises for Women in 2025, visit FranchiseBusinessReview.com.Research for the Top Franchise Opportunities for 2026 is currently underway. Franchisors interested in participating can learn more at https://tour.franchisebusinessreview.com/awards/ About Franchise Business ReviewFranchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,100 leading franchise companies. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com . To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/publications/

