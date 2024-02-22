Tide Rock Acquires Central Midlands Cleaning, A Full-Service Commercial Cleaning Services Company
EINPresswire.com/ -- Tide Rock, an unlevered buyout firm with a portfolio of diverse economically resilient B2B businesses, acquired Central Midlands Cleaning, a family-owned leader in all-in-one disinfecting services located in Columbia, South Carolina.
Since its founding in 2006, Central Midlands Cleaning has earned a reputation for quality work, competitive prices, and exceptional customer service.
“We pride ourselves on quality and dependability,” said Founder Brian Tuberville. “Those values begin with our focus on preparing our employees with the proper training and tools to meet your needs. We call it ‘the Art of Cleaning'. From restrooms to boardrooms, all-in-one disinfecting service, to warehouse and manufacturing environments, gyms, churches, and childcare facilities, we’ve defined ‘the art of cleaning’ for the communities we serve.”
Central Midlands Cleaning will join Tide Rock company Triad Service Solutions.
“Central Midlands Cleaning is especially strong in disinfection across multiple building uses in both the commercial and residential sectors,” said Triad CEO Ken Davis. “These services complement Triad’s strong reputation in general janitorial, floor cleaning, concrete maintenance, kitchen cleaning and degreasing, restaurant cleaning, and resort and hotel cleaning. Together, we can bring better, more complete solutions to improve the facilities of our customers across multiple sectors.”
“We are excited to welcome Central Midlands Cleaning to the Tide Rock family,” said Brooks Kincaid, President of Tide Rock. “Central Midlands has proven relationships with diverse property owners and businesses. We look forward to building on their customer base, bringing in new customers and broadening their geographic reach.”
Central Midlands Cleaning will join Triad, and Brian Tuberville will work closely with Ken Davis to transition.
The acquisition allows Central Midlands Cleaning to add its expertise and service to the national customer base of Triad Services, as well as benefit from complementary acquisitions of new services and potential expansions, including American Cleaning International, LLC acquired in 2022.
About Tide Rock
Tide Rock is an unlevered buyout firm that acquires companies with strong free cash flow and grows them to scale while distributing high quarterly yield to its investors. It owns a portfolio of economically resilient business-to-business companies in the lower middle market, specifically in the manufacturing, distribution, and services industries. The company’s unique model consistently drives high yield returns without the risk profile typically associated with other investment vehicles. It has offices in Solana Beach, CA and New York, New York. Learn more at tiderock.com.
About Central Midlands Cleaning
Central Midlands Cleaning provides cleaning and disinfecting services to a broad spectrum of commercial and residential clients. The company serves clients in the City of Columbia and throughout the Midlands of South Carolina and the upstate, and surrounding Greenville areas.
