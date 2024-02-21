Microamp Solutions and Druid Software: Uniting Expertise for Advanced 5G mmWave Networks
Microamp Solutions and Druid Software announce their partnership set to revolutionise the implementation of 5G mmWave networks.WARSAW, POLAND, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Microamp's advanced RAN, paired with Druid's cutting-edge core network platform, presents an integrated solution that sets the stage for a new era in 5G connectivity. This synergy is designed to serve a broad spectrum of sectors, including industries, government bodies, universities, and laboratories, ensuring their networks are stable, efficient, and accessible.
Microamp Solutions' proficiency in building and deploying private industrial networks is underpinned by its comprehensive understanding of 5G mmWave technology. Through their purpose-built, standarised gNodeBs, Radio Units, and Small Cells, Microamp deploys networks that provide unique flexibility and performance. This portable, plug-and-play device facilitates rapid 5G mmWave network implementation that can be scaled or modified according to requirements. Microamp’s networks boast superior performance metrics, including near-zero latency, a throughput of over 2 Gbps, and extended coverage. These attributes enable unfettered implementation of bandwidth-intensive applications, such as remote controlling, 8K high-resolution live video analytics, industrial VR/AR, and industrial automation.
Druid Software is focused on making private 5G simple and accessible, advancing a collaborative ecosystem approach, bringing together the expertise of system integrators, the vast capabilities of hyperscalers, and the innovation of top-tier device and infrastructure providers, including RAN vendors like Microamp Solutions.
Druid’s Raemis™, is a mature 3GPP-compliant 4G/5G core network platform that harnesses 5G, 4G, 3G, 2G, and Wi-Fi radios from any vendor to streamline the implementation of standalone networks. It is designed for mission and business-critical communications, ensuring high-quality service, including capabilities for prioritisation and network slicing. In addition, Raemis™ scales up as easily as it scales down, enabling the set-up of small or very large private networks, and it can be deployed on edge hardware devices or in high-dependency cloud-native environments. Built on REST API, Raemis™ facilitates seamless integration with critical applications and simplifies private network management via an intuitive, user-friendly dashboard.
The company’s commitment to constantly advancing its core network platform, embracing a multivendor approach, and delivering superior customer value has positioned Druid Software as a trusted partner and a frontrunner in the private cellular networks sector.
The newly announced partnership between Microamp Solutions and Druid Software presents an unprecedented opportunity for companies of all sizes to explore the potential of 5G mmWave networks on a subscription-based model. This revolutionary approach marks the first time 5G mmWave networks have been made available in this model, significantly reducing CAPEX and making the 5G mmWave technology accessible to a broader range of organizations.
Druid’s core network platform which can be deployed on off-the-shelf hardware together with a wide range of Microamp’s mmWave radios delivers bespoke 5G private network solutions with effortless scalability, simplicity, flexibility and low cost of ownership. Extensive expertise in private network deployments worldwide ensures superior multi-industry knowledge and focus on the evolving customers needs for successful projects completion and ongoing support. 5G mmWave private network has huge potential to be a transformational technology for a diverse range of industries and sectors.
For industrial use, the technology enables a host of Industry 4.0 applications, including drone monitoring, AI-powered surveillance, remote controlling, digital twins, autonomous vehicles and production lines, and industrial VR/AR applications. Government bodies can benefit from this technology to implement smart city solutions, offer citizens access to high-performance broadband, and enhance data security with a truly private network. The provision of a truly private network ensures a unique dimension of data security, as no third-party private enterprise is involved in data administration, reinforcing the confidentiality and integrity of data. Universities and labs can leverage these networks as testbeds for all cutting-edge technological solutions and immersive learning experiences.
Both teams will participate in the upcoming Mobile World Congress, Feb 26-29, in Barcelona, showcasing their solutions.
Visit Microamp Solutions at booth 5G11, hall 5, and Druid Software at booth 6C40, hall 6.
Please reach out to set up a meeting.
