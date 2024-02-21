As Senior Cannabis Usage Increases, Life is Chill Meets Unique Consumer Needs With Precision-Dosed, Smoke-Free Products
Life is Chill™ is the creator of the Arizona-based Chill Pill™ soft-gel brand, an expansive line of easy-to-swallow THC soft gels for the cannabis industry.
The company’s line of sugar-free capsules are formulated to prevent overconsumption and meet the needs of a growing base of senior cannabis users.
The trust that people place in our products means the world to us, and we are excited to continue developing new formulations that meet the unique needs of our customer base.”PAYSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ally Biotech, a science-based company and provider of leading-edge bioactive delivery solutions for cannabinoids, is pleased to share that its products are reaching a growing and often overlooked sector of cannabis users: seniors. This comes after a 2022 report that indicated 8% of people 65 and older reported using cannabis in the last year, a rate that had doubled over the last seven years.
— Francis Baczek, President at Life is Chill
Tapping into the aging population’s interest in cannabis, paired with a tendency to avoid smoking for health-related reasons, Life Is Chill’s line of Chill Pill soft gels is addressing the unique needs of canna-curious seniors. Discreet and containing zero sugar, Life Is Chill offers a range of Chill Pills for every need, featuring Anytime for calm and clear effects; Daytime for focus and alertness; Flextime for relief to recharge; Lifetime for balance and harmony; Nighttime for relaxation and tranquility; Extreme Nighttime and Daytime for stronger effects; and the newly released Resintime for uplifting energy.
“We are honored to see so many seniors using Chill Pills to improve their quality of life. The trust that people place in our products means the world to us, and we are excited to continue developing new formulations that meet the unique needs of our customer base,” said Francis Baczek, president at Life is Chill.
According to 2023 data from Headset, Chill Pill is the top brand for cannabis consumers in the Arizona marketplace, with Chill Pill Night Caps – Indica Capsule 10-Pack (100mg), Anytime Caps – Hybrid Capsule 10-Pack (100mg), Day Caps – Sativa Capsule 20-Pack (100mg), Day Caps – Sativa Capsule 10-Pack (100mg) all leading the way. Consumers are drawn to the company’s consistency, quality, and ease of use–all crucial factors in purchasing decisions for senior users.
“As a part of the medical cannabis industry for nearly two decades, I am often asked about dosage. New users, or those returning to cannabis after a long period of not using it, are often concerned about taking too much or not enough. Chill Pill is the perfect solution with exact measured dosages in easy-to-use capsules. I can even recommend them to my own mother,” said Jeff Reidel, brand ambassador at Life is Chill.
As the cannabis capsule marketplace continues to grow, accounting for 10-percent of all cannabis sales in Arizona, the award-winning brand is poised to expand its offerings to meet unique consumer needs.
Chill Pill softgels are sold in dozens of dispensaries across Arizona. For more information on Life is Chill, visit LifeisChill.com.
About Life is Chill™
Life is Chill™ is the creator of the Arizona-based Chill Pill™ soft-gel brand, an expansive line of easy-to-swallow THC soft gels for the cannabis industry. Formulated using hemp seed oil, Chill Pills are easy to absorb and metabolize and come in various strengths and strains, with effects ranging from highly responsive to highly relaxed. Chill Pill is owned and operated by Ally Biotech, a company committed to harnessing the power of science to create innovative THC products, such as their patented Lipofusion® technology. For more information on the company and product line, visit lifeischill.com.
Sadie Thompson
Proven Media
+1 602-527-0794
sadie@provenmedia.com