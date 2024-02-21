As Senior Cannabis Usage Increases, Life is Chill Meets Unique Consumer Needs With Precision-Dosed, Smoke-Free Products

Life is Chill™ is the creator of the Arizona-based Chill Pill™ soft-gel brand, an expansive line of easy-to-swallow THC soft gels for the cannabis industry.

Life Is Chill’s line of Chill Pill soft gels is addressing the unique needs of canna-curious seniors. This comes after a 2022 report that indicated 8% of people 65 and older reported using cannabis in the last year, a rate that had doubled over the last seven years.