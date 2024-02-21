Submit Release
Partnership to Align Social Care Webinar on Addressing Health-Related Social Needs

June Simmons, Partners in Care Foundation President and CEO

The webinar will describe ways to catalyze community-level partnerships to create stronger, more integrated health and social care systems through shared decision making.”
— June Simmons, Partners' President & CEO
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recognizing the importance of addressing Health-Related Social Needs, the Partnership to Align Social Care has arranged for a public discussion of the issue with officials from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and community and health care leaders. This conversation will be focused on efforts to meet the multi-sector priorities identified in the recent "HHS Call to Action: Addressing Health-Related Social Needs in Communities Across the Nation."

Offered as a webinar, the session will discuss ways leaders can work together to catalyze community-level partnerships with leaders in health care, social services, public health, and health information technology to create stronger, more integrated health and social care systems through shared decision making.

Panelists leading the discussion will include:
• Nancy DeLew, Associate Deputy Assistant Secretary for Health Policy, HHS Office of the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation
• Dr. Aditi Mallick, Acting Director, Office of Minority Health, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services
• Kelly Cronin, Deputy Administrator for Innovation and Partnership, Administration for Community Living
• Kathy Vesley, President and CEO, VAAA Cares and Bay Aging
• June Simmons, CEO, Partners in Care Foundation; Co-Chair, Partnership to Align Social Care
• Dr. Shantanu Agrawal, Chief Health Officer, Elevance Health
• Timothy McNeill, CEO, Freedman's Health Consulting; Co-Chair, Partnership to Align Social Care
• Ji Im, Senior Director, Community and Population Health, CommonSpirit Health
• Gerard Queally, President and CEO, Spectrum Generations; Managing Partner, Health Living for ME

Advance registration is required to attend the webinar. Register for the session here: www.partnership2asc.org/cta-webinar

Automated captioning will be available.

For more information or questions, contact: info@Partnership2asc.org.

Autumn Campbell
Partnership to Align Social Care
+1 818-408-5270
