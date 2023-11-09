Submit Release
Honoring California Health Care Leaders: Valdespino and Santana-Chin to Receive Awards

Healthcare executives fill room at Partners' Annual Tribute Dinner

Gustavo Valdespino and Martha Santana-Chin to be honored with the Prestigious Vision & Excellence in Healthcare Leadership Award and Champion of Health Award.

These are two outstanding members of the greater Los Angeles health care community, and it is our privilege to recognize the passion and commitment they bring to caring for our community.”
— June Simmons, CEO and President of Partners in Care Foundation
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Partners in Care Foundation announced it will be honoring Gustavo Valdespino, President of Valley Presbyterian Hospital and Martha Santana-Chin, Medicare and Medi-Cal President at Health Net California during the agency’s upcoming 24th Annual Tribute Dinner.

Valdespino will be honored with the prestigious Vision and Excellence in Health Care Leadership Award. Santana Chin will be honored with the distinguished Champion for Health Award. Both will be the two recognized at the agency’s 24th Annual Tribute Dinner, to be held June 12, 2024, at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles.

The announcement was made by June Simmons, President, and CEO of the Partners in Care Foundation, who said “These are two outstanding members of the greater Los Angeles health care community, and it is our privilege to recognize the passion and commitment they bring to caring for our community.”

For the past twenty-five years the Partners in Care Foundation has recognized at this event those leaders that have reached the top of their profession and are widely recognized as having significant impact in the field of health care. The Tribute Dinner has become the region’s premier health care executive awards event. Past honorees include Paul Viviano, Elaine Batchlor, MD, Diana Dooley, George Halvorson, Thomas Priselac, Yoshi Honkawa, Robert Lundy, JD, Paul Torrens, MD, Arthur Southam, MD, and Sachin Jain, MD, among others.

Information about the upcoming 2024 Tribute Dinner, interviews with past honorees, and an impressive list of past recipients can be found at https://www.picf.org/events/tribute-dinner/

The Partners in Care Foundation’s core purpose is to keep people living safely in community settings and remaining in their home. Integral to achieving that is the mission of addressing the social determinants of health by aligning social care and health care. Partners promotes the best possible health and quality of life for those most in need through enhanced self-care, social support, and access to key resources and services.

Partners is accredited in Long Term Services and Supports (CM-LTSS) by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) and was the second community-based organization in the country to achieve this status. Partners is a nationally recognized leader in developing innovative community and home-based approaches in health promotion, chronic disease management, and addressing health disparities.

The agency has an extensive history in creating, testing, adapting, and disseminating evidence-based models of care. Founded in 1997, it has an annual budget of more than $30 million with a growing staff of more than 250 employees throughout California. We provide non-medical home and community-based services, self-management education, medication safety screening, and outreach and care coordination for 20,000 individuals annually. For more information about the agency, visit www.picf.org.

