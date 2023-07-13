Partners in Care Foundation Offers Free Job Training and Incentives for CA Caregivers
Partners is providing free training courses delivered through the CalGrows program to caregivers for older adults and adults with disabilities.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Partners in Care Foundation is announcing the launch of its Workforce Development Training Center curriculum, offered through the CalGrows workforce training and development program. Registration is now open for courses available to caregivers working with older adults and people with disabilities, helping support Californians on a path to a career in health care.
“As we look into the future, it is clear the current workforce is not large enough or prepared to provide the care that will be needed by a growing older adult population in California. CalGrows is one more step our agency is taking to grow the number of individuals trained and prepared to deal with that challenge,” explained June Simmons, President, and CEO of the Partners in Care Foundation.
“A key aspect of our program will be expanding existing asynchronous on-line training modules,” she explained. “This will allow us to combine learning modalities, including remote, self-study, and hosted small and large group meetings, as well as in-person trainings. We want individuals to be successful in their effort to learn, and we believe offering a variety of learning options will contribute to that success.”
CalGrows seeks to help build individual skill sets, job satisfaction, and growth opportunities, helping further careers and the retention of skilled, experienced caregivers for older adults and people with disabilities. Qualified applicants can also receive up to $6,000 in financial incentives and career pathway development benefits.
Partners’ Workforce Development Training Center offers education on what it means to be a Community Health Worker and training on the practical skills needed to do the job effectively. Partners offers training in engaging e-learning modules covering the background knowledge base of community health work as well as foundational CHW skills and best practices. Participant learning is reinforced and enriched with live instructor led discussion groups where they are challenged to think critically about how they will apply what they have learned in their roles as professional CHWs.
Leveraging our decades of experience in providing support to underserved populations, Partners has developed a curriculum that will offer learners the perfect balance of important high-level information and practical skills. We look forward to making the course available in Spanish the fall of 2023.
Free training, along with personalized coaching, is available for paid direct care workers, Home and Community-Based Services caregivers, and unpaid family and friend caregivers through the CalGrows website at www.calgrows.org. Courses from Partners in Care Foundation are available both online and in-person, along with courses from other training providers, and are searchable by topic, location, language, and incentive.
Partners in Care Foundation is one of 76 organizations across California that received a grant through the CalGrows Innovation Fund earlier this year. Grants were awarded to diverse organizations with innovative ideas to offer training and incentives for the direct care Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS) workforce and unpaid family and friend caregivers.
The Partners in Care Foundation mission is to address the social determinants of health by aligning social care and health care. Partners promotes the best possible health and quality of life for those most in need through enhanced self-care, social support, and access to key resources. Partners is accredited in Case Management, Long Term Services and Supports (CM-LTSS) by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) and was the second community-based organization in the country to achieve this status. Partners is a nationally recognized leader in developing innovative community and home-based approaches in health promotion, chronic disease management, and addressing health disparities. Partners has an extensive history in creating, testing, adapting, and disseminating evidence-based models of care. Founded in 1997, Partners has an annual budget of more than $21 million with a staff of more than 250 employees throughout California. We provide non-medical home and community-based services, self-management education, medication safety screening, and outreach and care coordination for 20,000 individuals annually. For more information about the agency, visit www.picf.org.
