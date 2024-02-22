1 Best Selling Author, Show Host and Brand Speaker Tricia Andreassen Interviews CEO Tim Holmes Of Kingdom Quest

Tim Holmes CEO Kingdom Quest Nurkle Toys

CEO Tim Holmes Of Kingdom Quest shares his vision of Nurkle Toys with Top Speaker, Show Host Of LiveLifeUnstoppable and Best Selling Author Tricia Andreassen

Creative toys make an impact on the growth of the brain for a child. We must invest in their future.” — Tim Holmes

HICKORY, NC, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tricia Andreassen , Professional Speaker, #1 Best Selling Author, and Business Coach as well as renowned host of "Live Life Unstoppable" and CEO of Creative Life Publishing and Learning Institute, interviews CEO Tim Holmes , the visionary creator behind Kingdom Quest's innovative toy division, Nurkl.The conversation, set to enlighten and inspire, unveils Tim's journey from an aspiring roller coaster engineer to the CEO of a groundbreaking toy company dedicated to revolutionizing homeschooling and special needs education while instilling a strong faith-based ethos. In this compelling episode, listeners will uncover Tim's unwavering commitment to infusing creativity and advanced learning opportunities into the educational sphere. Tim's profound faith in God is the guiding force behind his quest to bring joy and enrichment to children nationwide through the Nurkl toy line.Audiences will gain insight into Tim's narrative and witness firsthand how his unconventional path has sparked transformative change within the toy industry. Tim delves into the significance of fostering individuality and creativity, drawing from his experiences as both a parent and an entrepreneur. He underscores the crucial role of playtime in shaping children's development and outlines Kingdom Quest's ambitious aspirations to transcend traditional toy offerings, aiming for a broader impact on learning experiences. Beyond entrepreneurship, the discussion explores themes of childhood development, the intersection of play and learning, and the detrimental effects of excessive screen time on children's well-being. Tim candidly shares his financial struggles, unwavering faith, and innovative marketing strategies, all in pursuit of Kingdom Quest's million-dollar crowdfunding goal. Tim and his team endeavor to raise $3 million through their Kickstarter campaign and they call upon supporters to join them in their mission. Tim emphasizes the importance of staying true to his vision of producing Nurkl toys domestically in the USA, particularly to benefit children with Down syndrome. Those who are in specific cities or communities could also provide these toys in local coffee shops, doctor's offices and schools. In this endeavor, there is an opportunity for business leaders like real estate experts to supply these to local businesses and display their advertising as well for an inexpensive cost and make a difference in providing these learning toys to children in these areas.Investors are encouraged to reach out via email to Nurkltoy@gmail.com or visit the Kickstarter campaign page at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/876129102/nurkl?ref=an3x0i to contribute to this groundbreaking initiative. Tricia Andreassen, CEO of Creative Life Publishing and Learning Institute expresses her admiration and support for Tim Holmes and the Kingdom Quest team. She encourages individuals to engage with this transformative conversation and consider supporting Nurkl's Kickstarter campaign. For more information please watch this Tricia Andreassen host of Live Life Unstoppable interviews CEO Tim Holmes of Kingdom Quest. (youtube.com)

Interview with Tim Holmes from Kingdom Quest with Host of "LiveLifeUnstoppable" Tricia Andreassen