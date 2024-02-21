Submit Release
Maryland State Police Seek Witnesses To Fatal Pedestrian Crash in Salisbury

(SALISBURY, MD) – Maryland State Police are seeking witnesses to a crash on Friday that killed a pedestrian in Wicomico County.

The victim, Briece Antwoine Joynes, 42, of Fruitland, Maryland, succumbed to his injuries at
TidalHealth Peninsula Regional. Maryland State Police crash investigators were notified Friday of a pedestrian who had been struck on Nanticoke Road near Willow Creek Drive in Salisbury, Maryland.

The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office first responded to the scene after a motorist reported about 3 a.m. seeing something lying on the road. Joynes was transported by ambulance for his injuries.

Police believe the suspected vehicle was traveling west on Nanticoke Road at the time of the crash. Investigators are seeking witnesses or anyone who traveled in the area between midnight and 3:20 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation. Anyone with information on the
crash is asked to call the Easton Barrack at 410-819-4753.

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

