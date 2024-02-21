Submit Release
Cooperative Development Funding Now Available Through MDA

A new Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) grant program is offering funding to support the development of agricultural cooperatives in the state.

The Cooperative Development Grant Program is now accepting applications from new cooperatives looking to finance business development strategies that will aid in the successful production, processing, or marketing of agricultural commodities, products, or services produced in Minnesota. The program was created through legislation passed during the 2023 Minnesota legislative session.

“Farmer-owned cooperatives are a critical advocate for and supporter of Minnesota agriculture,” said Minnesota Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen. “Through this new funding, the MDA is now able to help further strengthen the agricultural cooperative network across our state and expand opportunities for locally produced commodities, products, and services.”

The MDA will award up to $375,000 in this round of Cooperative Development Grants. Applicants may request between $2,500 and $50,000 per project, and must commit to matching at least 50% of the total project cost. Projects must be completed by June 30, 2026.

Grant applications must be submitted by 4 p.m. Central Time on Wednesday, April 24, 2024. Review the request for proposals (RFP) posted on the Cooperative Development Grant Program web page for full application details.

