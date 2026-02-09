Beginning Farmer Equipment and Infrastructure Grants Open

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is now accepting applications for the Beginning Farmer Equipment and Infrastructure Grant. The program was established by the Minnesota Legislature and supports farmers by helping them access essential equipment and invest in on-farm infrastructure needed to support the future of their farm businesses.

Eligible projects include the purchase of agriculture specific equipment used to grow crops, raise livestock, and store farm products. Projects may also include on-farm infrastructure investments such as water access, irrigation systems, fencing, electricity, walk-in coolers, livestock handling systems, grain storage, and production-related structures like barns, livestock buildings, and greenhouses.

To be considered a “beginning” farmer and be eligible for the grant, a person must be in their first 10 years of farming. Priority will be given to farmers with under $100,000 in recent farm sales, and limited access to land as defined in statute.

Learn about eligibility and more during an online information session on Thursday, Feb. 19 at 11 a.m. via Zoom.

“This remains one of the most in-demand grant programs in the MDA’s portfolio,” said MDA Assistant Commissioner Patrice Bailey. “The strong interest we saw last year highlights how important access to affordable equipment and infrastructure is for beginning farmers. Even small grants can make a meaningful difference as new farmers work to overcome early barriers and establish their operations.”

The MDA may award up to $700,000 in total funding for this program through a competitive review process. Applicants may request between $1,000 and $10,000, with a 25% match required for requests over $2,000. This is a reimbursement grant, meaning awardees must pay for the full cost of the project upfront and provide documentation of eligible expenses incurred after the grant contract is fully executed to receive reimbursement.

Full grant eligibility requirements, application details, and information session registration are available on the MDA’s Beginning Farmer Equipment and Infrastructure Grant webpage. Applications are due by 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 26.

