Update: Royalton Barracks / Fatal Fire Investigation

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 24B2000663

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Mengbei Wang

STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigations Troop B-East – Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: February 15th, 2024 / 0813 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rogers Road, Strafford

INCIDENT TYPE: Fatal fire investigation

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

UPDATE:

The Vermont State Police has identified the victim as Corrine Rainville, 77, of Strafford, Vermont. The investigation into the fire is still on going.

Initial News Release:

The Vermont State Police is investigating the death of a person whose body was discovered inside their residence in Strafford following a fire on Thursday, February 15th, 2024

The fire was reported at 0813 hours at a residence on Rogers Road in Strafford. Upon arrival, responding fire crews found the building fully engulfed. Responding fire departments were advised of one occupant of the residence that was still inside. The body of the victim was later found by firefighters and fire investigators.

Fire officials requested the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit respond to the scene to determine the origin and cause of the fire. Initial investigation indicates the fire is not suspicious.

Detectives from the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations responded to perform the death investigation. The body of the victim was transported to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. The identity of the victim is being withheld at this time pending notification of next of kin.

Agencies that responded to the scene included the Strafford, Tunbridge, Thetford, and Hanover (NH) fire departments and First Branch Ambulance.

The investigation into this incident is continuing, and no further information is available at this time. The state police will provide updates as the case proceeds.

- 30 -