21 February 2024

178

The visit of the delegation of the Parliament of Turkmenistan to Japan has begun

On February 21, 2024, in Tokyo, Chairperson of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan Dunyagozel Gulmanova held a meeting with Japanese deputies led by the Secretary General of the Japanese-Turkmen Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group, member of the House of Councilors of Japan, Shimpei Matsushita.

During the meeting, the parties emphasized the significance of inter-parliamentary cooperation in strengthening relations between the two friendly countries. It was noted that the activities of the Turkmen-Japanese Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group play an important role in the development of this cooperation.

The parliamentarians exchanged views on improving the work of parliamentary friendship groups on a bilateral basis, establishing connections between relevant committees, and organizing mutual visits of delegations.

At the end of the meeting, the leaders and members of the Japanese-Turkmen interparliamentary friendship group were invited to take part in events held in Turkmenistan on the occasion of the 300th anniversary of the birth of the thinker and poet of the Turkmen people Magtymguly Fragi.