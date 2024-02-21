21 February 2024

147

Meeting between the Chairperson of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan and the Chief Cabinet Secretary of Japan

On February 21, 2024, Chairperson of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan D. Gulmanova met with Chief Cabinet Secretary of Japan Yoshimasa Hayashi.

During the meeting, the parties discussed issues related to the interparliamentary relations and cooperation between Turkmenistan and Japan across various domains including politics, economy, trade, culture, and the humanitarian sphere.

Chairperson of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan, D. Gulmanova, emphasized that Turkmenistan’s state policy places significant emphasis on the continual advancement of international cooperation based on the principles of mutually beneficial partnership with countries worldwide, in particular with Japan.

Furthermore, it was emphasized that cooperation between Turkmenistan and Japan is thriving within the structures of international and regional organizations. In this context, particular focus was given to the "Central Asia + Japan" Dialogue.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on bilateral trade and economic relations and noted the need to continue working on promising projects, taking into account the implementation of large-scale and long-term programs in Turkmenistan with the participation of Japanese companies.

The meeting also highlighted the broadening of cultural and humanitarian cooperation between Turkmenistan and Japan. In this context, the significance of providing instruction in Turkmen and Japanese languages at higher educational institutions in both countries was underscored.

The Chief Cabinet Secretary of Japan, Yoshimasa Hayashi, emphasized that the National Leader of the Turkmen People, the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, gave a high and positive assessment of the Turkmen-Japanese cooperation in the chapter entitled “A Good Person is Not Forgotten” from his book “Continuation of the Meaning of My Life”.

In this regard, he emphasized the significance of further development and deepening of this fruitful cooperation and expressed gratitude to the esteemed President of Turkmenistan and the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, for their attention to the Turkmen-Japanese partnership.

The working visit of the delegation of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan to Japan continues.