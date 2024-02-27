Jumbula Unveils Brand New Website, Highlighting Innovative Solutions for Online Registration and Management

Submit Release
SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jumbula, a leading provider of online registration, payment, and class/camp management, announced the launch of its brand-new website today. The revamped site offers an engaging experience that highlights Jumbula's suite of services across four major categories: Business Marketing, Online Registration, Payment Processing, and Program Management.

The new Jumbula website boasts a modern design that guides visitors through the company's end-to-end ecosystem for enrollment, secure payments, invoicing, recurring billing, communication, and marketing services. Jumbula empowers organizations of all sizes across various verticals, including schools, daycare facilities, learning centers, academies, sports clubs, performing arts institutions, and religious organizations, to explore tailored solutions that streamline their operations.

Key features of the new Jumbula website include:

Business Marketing:
-- Email and SMS marketing tools
-- Search engine optimization
-- Analytics and reporting

Online registration:
-- Automated enrollment management
-- Real-time updates and notifications
-- Handle class, camp, subscription services, private lessons, and group class registration

Payment Processing:
-- Secure online payments
-- Recurring billing and invoicing
-- Automated financial reporting

Program Management:
-- Attendance tracking
-- Staff and instructor management
-- Family portal

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of our new website, a well-deserved update to stay in line with our services!" said Ignacio Carranza, the VP of sales and marketing at Jumbula. "We wanted to offer our visitors a new experience highlighting our Jumbula innovative products, extensive features, and overall dedication to redefining efficiency in the online registration, payment, and class/camp management software sector."

About Jumbula

Founded in 2013 in Silicon Valley, Jumbula is a leading provider of online registration systems for camps. Jumbula provides a complete end-to-end ecosystem for enrollment services, secure payments, invoicing, recurring billing, communication, and marketing promotional services. The Jumbula platform is ideal for institutions of any size for many business verticals, such as schools, daycare facilities, learning centers, enrichment academies, sports clubs, performing arts, and religious schools. To find out more about Jumbula, please visit www.jumbula.com.

Ignacio Carranza
Jumbula
+1 650-502-0350
