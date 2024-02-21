IPC Chooses OSI Global to Elevate Algorithmic Trading Connectivity
Leading fintech provider IPC chooses Smartoptics through OSI Global to meet high-performance customer requirements for electronic trading.SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OSI Global, a leading provider of IT services, hardware and connectivity solutions, today announced that IPC Systems, a provider of secure, compliant communications and multi-cloud connectivity solutions for global financial markets, has selected Smartoptics through OSI Global to meet high-performance customer requirements for electronic trading. The OSI Global solution offers low latency combined with simple management, short lead times and competitive pricing.
IPC is a leading fintech service provider serving the financial markets globally with solutions for ultra-low latency electronic trading connectivity. In this high-stakes business, customers require proven interruption-free latency performance, down to the microsecond.
To meet an urgent customer demand in its New York metro network, IPC selected OSI Global’s sourced Smartoptics’ open line system, transponders and muxponders to deliver lower latency 100G Ethernet services. Extensive lab testing confirmed that the Smartoptics solution was able to meet the customer’s ultra-low latency requirements.
"OSI Global’s Smartoptics not only provided us with lower latency compared to other solutions we assessed but also offered simplified management, shorter lead times, and more competitive pricing," says Jeffrey Britell, Senior Vice President - Global Network Services, IPC. "As a dependable vendor with a stable management team, strong growth prospects, and impressive agility, OSI Global stands as the best-kept secret in optical networks for algorithmic trading. We anticipate significant growth potential with OSI Global and plan to expand our deployment of their equipment. We look forward to continuing a close collaboration."
Following the successful deployment in New York, OSI Global’s solutions are also being deployed in Asia where interoperability, usability, performance, and simple installation are key success factors.
“Each customer has unique business needs, and the typical one-size-fits-all services many providers offer was not going to work for ICP’s specific requirements. We pride ourselves on always providing the best solution customized to our clients’ needs. Our ability to offer a high-performance, low latency solution with short lead times, along with an unwavering commitment to quality and the competitive pricing OSI is known for, we were a natural fit for IPC’s requirements. I’m excited to see ICP’s future growth trajectory and how we can continue to contribute to their success,” says David Colman, COO, OSI Global.
