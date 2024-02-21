ImageX Expands Presence with New Office in Chesterfield, Missouri
ImageX, a woman minority-owned business, expands to Chesterfield, MO, enhancing secure document management services for clients in St. Louis metro.RESTON, VIRGINIA, U.S.A, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ImageX, a leading woman and minority-owned small business specializing in secure information management solutions is pleased to announce the opening of its new office in Chesterfield, Missouri, a suburb of St. Louis. This expansion is a strategic move in line with imageX's 2024 master plan, aimed at better serving both new and existing clients in the region.
For over 30 years, imageX has been dedicated to providing innovative and secure document management solutions to various sectors, including the federal government, healthcare industry, and businesses nationwide. With a focus on streamlining record organization and retrieval, imageX offers a comprehensive suite of services, including document management software (M-Files), secure document scanning, scanning hardware, and hardware maintenance.
ImageX's commitment to excellence and dedication to fulfilling the information management needs of its clients have positioned the company as a trusted partner in the industry. By aligning with industry best practices and leveraging over three decades of expertise, imageX continues to address the evolving demands of its clients, providing them with reliable and efficient document management solutions.
The new office in Chesterfield, Missouri, underscores imageX's commitment to expansion and its mission to bring the best document management services to the market. With a focus on customer satisfaction and innovation, imageX looks forward to serving clients in the St. Louis metro area and beyond.
100 Chesterfield Business Pkwy, Chesterfield, MO 63005
For more information about imageX and its services, visit imagexinc.com
About ImageX:
