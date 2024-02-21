American Cannabis Bankers Association wins Entreprenista Award
ACBA Recognized as Leading Female-owned Business Services CompanyPLACITAS, NM, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Cannabis Bankers Association (ACBA) has been named a winner of the Entreprenista 100 award for Business Services by the Entreprenista League, which champions female-owned businesses and celebrates their achievements. The Entreprenista League announced the winners of its prestigious 2023 Entreprenista 100 Awards, presented by Chase Ink, recognizing 100 outstanding women leaders across diverse industries. These inspiring individuals collectively generate over $650 million in annual revenue, showcasing the immense power and potential of women in business. Criteria for being considered include having one female partner and majority female-owned ownership.
“We are so honored and excited by this news,” proclaimed ACBA Founding Partner Erin O’Donnell. “While the ACBA was founded to bridge the gap between the banking and cannabis industries through online education, research, and networking, we wanted to do more. We are proud that the Entreprenista award recognizes that the ACBA is dedicated to supporting female and minority-owned cannabis related businesses through scholarships and special discounts to annual ACBA Memberships.” The American Cannabis Bankers Association offers different annual membership packages for financial institutions, businesses, and individuals with unlimited access to regulatory webinars, research papers, legislative updates, and articles.
Accessible and affordable education on cannabis banking regulations, restrictions and risks remains elusive for many businesses and owners in the cannabis industry. Cannabis remains federally illegal and, as a result, most financial institutions and payments providers continue to avoid entering the cannabis market, creating operational, compliance and logistical challenges for cannabis related businesses trying to start up. When asked, Founding Partner Meridith Beird added, “We recently released our 2023 survey results on the opinions of financial services professionals about cannabis banking and found that the number one priority all institutions, regardless of whether they do or do not bank cannabis, is that there needs to be more education for their staff in order to avoid running afoul of federal, state, and local regulations.”
About American Cannabis Bankers Association (ACBA)
The ACBA partners previously launched the industry’s first on-demand Cannabis Banking Professional certification back in 2020, and it is now recognized as one of the primary online education programs in cannabis banking, having trained hundreds of professionals and institutions since its inception.
