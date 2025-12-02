Sandeep Goel, President & CEO of Courtemanche & Associates, Appointed Adjunct Professor at Indiana University

Goel brings 30+ years of experience spanning multiple industries & executive-level positions. He will continue to lead Courtemanche & Associates while teaching.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Courtemanche & Associates , a subsidiary of SAYAS Alliance Inc., is pleased to announce that Sandeep Goel, President and CEO, has been appointed as an Adjunct Professor in the Master of Science in Healthcare Management (MSHM) program at Indiana University, Bloomington. The MSHM program is a joint initiative of the highly ranked O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs and the Kelley School of Business, designed to prepare future leaders in the business and management of healthcare organizations.Goel brings more than 30 years of experience spanning multiple industries, functional roles, and over 25 years of experience in regulatory compliance . He will teach in the program while continuing to lead SAYAS Alliance Inc. and its subsidiaries, Courtemanche & Associates, Healthcare Accreditation & Regulatory Compliance Consulting and Medical Resource Network, Legal Nurse consulting companies. SAYAS Alliance Inc, is a healthcare regulatory compliance and legal services firm with over 30 years of history serving hospitals, healthcare organizations, and related clients throughout the US.Goel holds dual undergraduate Bachelor of Science degrees from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and an MBA from Carnegie Mellon University. His professional areas of focus have included strategic planning, innovation, situational leadership, partnerships, and problem-solving—perspectives he looks forward to bringing into the classroom through an experiential learning approach.“It’s a privilege to help develop the next generation of healthcare leaders while staying deeply engaged in the industry’s evolving landscape,” said Goel. “The intersection of business, regulation, and healthcare delivery is where meaningful transformation occurs—and that’s exactly what we’ll explore.About the Company:Courtemanche & Associates (C&A) was founded in 1994 by Judy Courtemanche, a former Joint Commission surveyor and nurse. Judy began C&A because she had a passion for improving healthcare. Her mission lives on through the leadership of Sandeep Goel. He has worked closely with numerous healthcare organizations to ensure that any new products or services launched meet or exceed regulatory compliance standards. Under his leadership, the C&A team works tirelessly to impart expert knowledge to its clientele, providing timely guidance on regulatory challenges. C&A is dedicated to helping healthcare providers reduce risk and potential patient harm while improving the quality of care.

