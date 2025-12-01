Stannah to Host Educational Aging in Place Event at Providence Place Mall

Local seniors invited to explore independent living solutions with expert support

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stannah Stairlifts will host a two-day educational event at The Providence Place Mall to help older adults and their families explore practical, comfortable, and technology-friendly ways to age in place. The event will take place on Thursday, December 4 from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM, and Friday, December 5 from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM, located on Level 1 in front of Macy’s.Stannah is partnering with Providence Place Mall, Macy’s, Marathon Sports, and the Better Business Bureau (BBB) to offer practical insights, support, and exclusive on-site offers available at the Stannah table.Visitors to the Stannah booth can:- Speak directly with a Stannah Stairlift Specialist- Learn about home adaptation solutions, technology tips, lifestyle support, and well-being resources- Access partner-exclusive event discounts- Join educational sessions including:- Stannah Workshop: Technology Tips Made Simple — Thursday, December 4, 3:00–3:30 PM- BBB Specialist Consultation: Scam Awareness & Trusted Businesses — Friday, December 5, 10:00 AM–3:00 PM- Free Mature Skincare Consultation by Macy’s — Available both days- Morning Coffee & Engagement at Marathon Sports — Friday, December 5, 10:00 AM–12:00 PMA Stannah Stairlift Specialist will be available throughout the entire event to provide one-on-one support and guidance.About Stannah StairliftsStannah Stairlifts has been family-owned and operated for over 150 years. Founded by Joseph Stannah in 1867, the company has grown to a global leader in stairlift manufacturing. Stannah Stairlifts proudly serves the United States from its North American Headquarters in Massachusetts, supported by a trusted dealer network nationwide. Stannah’s legacy of providing high-quality home-access solutions has improved the lives of over 1 million people worldwide. The company earned a 2025 Buyer’s Choice Award from ConsumerAffairs, a leading platform for verified consumer reviews. Offering both indoor & outdoor stairlift options, Stannah provides top-of-the-line, life-enhancing equipment designed to help you achieve sustainable independence in your home.

