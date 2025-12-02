Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,164 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 444,931 in the last 365 days.

SAYAS CEO, Sandeep Goel, Named Adjunct Professor at Indiana University, Bloomington

Sandeep Goel will teach in IU’s Healthcare Management program while continuing to lead SAYAS Alliance Inc., bringing more than 30 years of executive experience.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAYAS Alliance Inc. is proud to announce the appointment of Sandeep Goel, President and CEO, as Adjunct Professor in the Master of Science in Healthcare Management (MSHM) program at Indiana University, Bloomington. A collaborative effort between the prestigious O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs and the Kelley School of Business, the MSHM program equips future leaders in the business and management of healthcare organizations.

With over 30 years of experience across diverse industries, functional roles, and global executive leadership positions, Goel will teach in the program while maintaining his role as CEO at SAYAS Alliance Inc. The firm, with over three decades of expertise in healthcare regulatory compliance and legal services, supports hospitals, healthcare organizations, and related clients across the nation.

Goel’s professional areas of focus have included strategic planning, innovation, situational leadership, partnerships, and problem-solving—perspectives he looks forward to bringing into the classroom through an experiential learning approach. He holds dual undergraduate Bachelor of Science degrees from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and an MBA from Carnegie Mellon University.

“It’s a privilege to help develop the next generation of healthcare leaders while staying deeply engaged in the industry’s evolving landscape,” said Goel. “The intersection of business, regulation, and healthcare delivery is where meaningful transformation occurs—and that’s exactly what we’ll explore.”

About Medical Resource Network
Founded in 1993, Medical Resource Network (MRN) is a legal nurse consulting firm that specializes in analyzing complex medical issues to support early case assessment, claims resolution, and litigation. MRN’s services include medical record retrieval, review, case analysis, expert retention, and peer review, serving a broad client base nationwide.

Medical Resource Network
Medical Resource Network
+1 503-452-1748
Medres@medres.net

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

SAYAS CEO, Sandeep Goel, Named Adjunct Professor at Indiana University, Bloomington

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more