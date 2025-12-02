SAYAS CEO, Sandeep Goel, Named Adjunct Professor at Indiana University, Bloomington

Sandeep Goel will teach in IU’s Healthcare Management program while continuing to lead SAYAS Alliance Inc., bringing more than 30 years of executive experience.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SAYAS Alliance Inc. is proud to announce the appointment of Sandeep Goel, President and CEO, as Adjunct Professor in the Master of Science in Healthcare Management (MSHM) program at Indiana University, Bloomington. A collaborative effort between the prestigious O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs and the Kelley School of Business, the MSHM program equips future leaders in the business and management of healthcare organizations.With over 30 years of experience across diverse industries, functional roles, and global executive leadership positions, Goel will teach in the program while maintaining his role as CEO at SAYAS Alliance Inc. The firm, with over three decades of expertise in healthcare regulatory compliance and legal services, supports hospitals, healthcare organizations, and related clients across the nation.Goel’s professional areas of focus have included strategic planning, innovation, situational leadership, partnerships, and problem-solving—perspectives he looks forward to bringing into the classroom through an experiential learning approach. He holds dual undergraduate Bachelor of Science degrees from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and an MBA from Carnegie Mellon University.“It’s a privilege to help develop the next generation of healthcare leaders while staying deeply engaged in the industry’s evolving landscape,” said Goel. “The intersection of business, regulation, and healthcare delivery is where meaningful transformation occurs—and that’s exactly what we’ll explore.”About Medical Resource Network Founded in 1993, Medical Resource Network (MRN) is a legal nurse consulting firm that specializes in analyzing complex medical issues to support early case assessment, claims resolution, and litigation. MRN’s services include medical record retrieval, review, case analysis, expert retention, and peer review, serving a broad client base nationwide.

