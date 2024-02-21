Cellebration Wellness Partners With Chairman & CEO of Fintech World Group
Costa Rica-based stem cell facility provides treatment to entrepreneur Sydney Armani of Silicon Valley
I am thrilled and honored to be a part of this cutting-edge company. They are on the forefront of regenerative medicine and I have experienced firsthand the benefits of their therapies.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cellebration Wellness is excited to announce its partnership with Chairman & CEO of Fintech World Group, Sydney Armani. He traveled abroad to receive life changing treatment at Cellebration Wellness Costa Rica’s premier stem cell rejuvenation treatment center. Armani had several stem cell therapy procedures to help aid his ongoing battle with psoriasis.
“I am thrilled and honored to be a part of this cutting-edge company. They are on the forefront of regenerative medicine and I have experienced firsthand the benefits of their therapies. I have been a psoriasis sufferer for many years, and have visited at least four doctors for treatment. Nothing would help me,” said Sydney Armani, Chairman and CEO of Fintech World Group. “After two therapy sessions with Cellebration Wellness, my psoriasis has disappeared and I have been symptom free for over six months. I want others to experience these therapies, which I know will have major health benefits for patients.”
“We are ecstatic to have Sydney as a valued member of our team as a media consultant,” said Tim Kopatich, Chief Executive Officer of Cellebration. “His broad experience in the investment and Fintech communities will add value to our company and allow us to expand our business more rapidly and we are honored he chose to have treatment at the facility.”
Visit the Cellebration Wellness YouTube channel to see Armani talk about his procedure and the benefits it has on psoriasis, along with other patients discussing their experiences at the Cellebration Wellness Center.
Armani has more than 30 years of experience in Silicon Valley, active in the community as an entrepreneur as well as an investor. His vision and expertise for starting and managing innovative companies have sparked and nurtured the great success of Hello Net (a mobile telephony appliance service), Minitel, and Videotex (online first-generation touchscreen tablets). He has been an active keynote speaker and moderator at conferences and plenary sessions on Blockchain, Technology, Real Estate crowd finance, Cryptocurrency capital, and digital markets, secondary liquidity, disruption in banking, and a host of other topics.
Cellebration Wellness, a division of San Diego, California-based Cellebration Life Sciences, Inc., offers one-on-one stem cell-based therapies to patients from around the world at its facility in Escazu. Stem cell treatments are available for patients suffering from: various autoimmune diseases, diabetes, Parkinson’s disease, cardiovascular illnesses, neuropathy, osteoarthritis, and chronic pain among others.
To learn more about Cellebration Wellness and the research behind their regenerative stem cell therapies, please visit www.cellebrationwellness.com. For details and a free consultation please call 1.800.601.8290 or email at info@cellebrationwellness.com.
About Cellebration Wellness:
Cellebration Wellness based in San Jose, Costa Rica, is a leading stem cell wellness provider offering patients organic stem cell-based treatments for those seeking relief from autoimmune diseases, orthopedic injuries, rejuvenation, and aging concerns. It is affiliated with Cellebration Life Sciences, Inc., the world’s foremost stem cell-based research organization. The science team at Cellebration Wellness has successfully been treating patients with stem cell-based therapies for more than twenty years. Cellebration was co-founded by Dr. Anand Srivastava at the University of California – San Diego. He is recognized as one of the world’s most well-known stem cell research scientists.
