Commencement of working visit in the Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation

TAJIKISTAN, February 21 - On February 21, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, arrived on a working visit in the city of Kazan, Republic of Tatarstan.

Official representatives of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Tatarstan warmly welcomed the distinguished guest - the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon at Kazan International Airport.

It is expected that during the visit, President Emomali Rahmon will attend the opening ceremony of the international mixed tournament "Future Games", and will hold meetings with the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, and the leadership of the Republic of Tatarstan.

The current state and prospects of relations between the two countries and their regions will be discussed at the meetings.