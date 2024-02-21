Humboldt-Del Norte Film Commission Hosting 9th Annual Red Carpet Gala at Eureka Theater March 10th

This is a press release from the Humboldt-Del Norte Film Commission:

Fresh off the heels of BC Project wrapping, the Humboldt-Del Norte Film Commission is partnering with the historic Eureka Theater to present the community-favorite 9th annual Red Carpet Gala on March 10th, 2024.

The Gala includes community awards for private/public entities and individuals that have excelled at being film friendly in our region. For over 100 years, filmmakers have captured the region’s unique locations, embraced local talent, and energized the local economy with a steady stream of productions in every type of media. Most recent and noteworthy being the BC Project starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Sean Penn.

The doors will open at 3:30pm as glammed and dressed up folks in our community arrive to walk the red carpet into the Streamline Modern lobby of the Eureka Theater. Inside the lobby, guests will mingle and schmooze along with fellow fans of cinema and social butterflies, savor delightful hors d’oeuvres, and taste magnificent cocktails from the no-host bar, while enjoying music. In the Eureka Theater auditorium, a mouthwatering buffet will be served for your enjoyment. Pesky commercials will be replaced with the community Film-Friendly awards, videos, and music by RLA Trio.

A free screening of ABC’s live telecast of the 96th Annual Academy Awards will begin at 4:00 PM, projected on the big screen.

Gala advance tickets are $35 and can be purchased online at [INSERT LINK TO BPT]. Tickets at the door will be $45. VIP Tables will also be available for $300 seating six and $400 seating eight. VIP Tables include tickets, priority entry, a bottle of champagne, plated appetizers, and bar table service. Tables are limited.

You can purchase tickets on Brown Paper Ticket: https://bpt.me/6246565

So, hire the sitter, get dolled up, and show your support for the Humboldt-Del Norte Film Commission and the restoration of the historic Eureka Theater by attending “Humboldt’s best Oscar party.”

For more information on the Film Commission and Eureka Theater, visit www.hdnfc.org and www.theeurekatheater.org The event is generously sponsored by Redwood Region Economic Development Commission, The Humboldt-Del Norte Film Commission, and The Eureka Theater.