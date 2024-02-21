This is a press release from Friends of the Dunes:

Join Friends of the Dunes and the Humboldt Bay National Wildlife Refuge as we strike a blow for biodiversity! The 43rd Annual Lupine Bash is taking place at the Ma-le’l Dunes North Unit of the Humboldt Bay National Wildlife Refuge on Saturday, February 24 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Volunteers are needed to join the annual tradition of removing non-native, invasive yellow bush lupine from coastal dune habitats before these plants get a chance to produce seeds. Gloves, tools, and training will be provided, as well as snacks and coffee! Please wear closed-toed shoes, bring drinking water, and your own mug for coffee or tea. RSVPs are not required unless you are bringing a large group. Meet at the Ma-le’l Dunes North parking lot, carpooling is highly encouraged.

Yellow bush lupine (Lupinus arboreus) is a large bushy shrub with bright yellow flowers that is native to central and southern California but is not native to Humboldt County. This species was introduced to the area in the early 1900’s and intentionally planted throughout the North Spit in order to stabilize sand movement.

The fast-growing yellow bush lupine has caused ecosystem-level changes by increasing nitrogen levels in the surrounding soil and over-stabilization of our typically dynamic dunes habitats. Over time, these changes facilitate the displacement of native dune plants and the introduction of species that are not common to dune environments, such as annual grasses and coyote brush.

Lupines have long-lasting seed banks, so removal efforts must be continuous. Small yellow bush lupines are removed by physically pulling up the entire plant. Larger bushes are removed using an ax to chop the plant off at the base. It’s a tough job, and volunteers are needed to help!

For more information or to sign up a large group, please call (707) 444-1397 or email [email protected].