Revolutionizing Dental Care: 2-Day Intensive Biological Dental Hygiene Workshop
The 2-Day Intensive Biological Dental Hygiene Workshop underscores the significant link between oral health & systemic health, a cornerstone philosophy of IABDM
By focusing on patient-centered, holistic care, participants will be equipped to make a significant impact on the lives of their patients.”SPRING, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Academy of Biological Dentistry and Medicine (IABDM) is proud to announce its groundbreaking 2-Day Intensive Workshop in Biological Dental Hygiene. This transformative event is scheduled to bring together dental professionals from diverse backgrounds to explore the evolving world of holistic dental care.
— Dr. Dawn Ewing, Executive Director of the IABDM.
This comprehensive course, designed by leading experts in the field, aims to equip participants with the latest knowledge and skills in biological dental hygiene. The workshop underscores the significant link between oral health and overall well-being, a cornerstone philosophy of IABDM. Renowned speakers, including Dr. Dawn Ewing, a naturopathic practitioner and Executive Director of IABDM, and Fran Horning BRDH, a certified Biological Dental Hygienist, will lead the sessions.
The intensive program will cover a range of critical topics such as:
Foundations of Biological Dental Hygiene
The Oral-Systemic Connection
Holistic Patient Assessment Techniques
Microbiome and Salivary Testing
Biological Periodontal Therapy
Nutrition and Oral Health
Integration of Advanced Technologies in Dental Hygiene
Participants will have the unique opportunity to engage in practical, hands-on workshops, utilizing tools like Phase-Contrast Microscopy and salivary testing. These sessions are tailored to provide a deep dive into the science and art of biological dental hygiene.
The workshop is about more than learning; it's also an opportunity for dental professionals to network with peers and thought leaders in the field. Interactive learning sessions, including case studies and group discussions, are designed to foster a collaborative environment.
Attendees will leave the workshop with a wealth of resources, including comprehensive course materials and templates. Moreover, the program offers Continuing Education (CE) credits, ensuring that participants remain at the forefront of developments in the field of biological dental hygiene.
"This IABDM event is a step towards revolutionizing dental practices" stated Dr. Dawn Ewing, Executive Director of the IABDM. "By focusing on patient-centered, holistic care, participants will be equipped to make a significant impact on the lives of their patients."
Join us in this educational journey on February 23rd and 24th to reshape the future of dental hygiene. For more details and to register for the workshop, visit our website. Live stream links will be provided with each purchase, ensuring access to a global audience.
About the International Academy of Biological Dentistry and Medicine:
IABDM is a network of dental and health professionals committed to integrating body, mind, spirit, and mouth in caring for the whole person.
Dawn Ewing, Ph.D., Executive Director
International Academy of Biological Dentistry and Medicine
+1 832-770-7584
