New Study Exposes Significant Health Risks of Mercury Dental Fillings in Pregnant Women

open mouth with mercury dental fillings Pregnant Mother with Mercury Study Findings

An alarming new study reveals a correlation between the mercury vapor released from mercury dental fillings & elevated levels of mercury in pregnant women

The FDA's warnings on amalgam are insufficient as mercury amalgam dental fillings present a significant health concern, particularly for pregnant women and those of reproductive age” — Dr. Ted Herrmann, President of the IABDM

SPRING, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Academy of Biological Dentistry and Medicine (IABDM) is raising awareness of an alarming new study revealing a correlation between the mercury vapor released from mercury amalgam dental fillings and elevated levels of mercury in pregnant women.The study titled "Estimated mercury vapor exposure from amalgams among American pregnant women" offers startling insights into mercury vapor exposure from dental amalgams in pregnant women across the United States. Published in the journal Human and Experimental Toxicology , it leverages information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) 2015-2020 National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) dataset, analyzing the mercury in over 1.6 million pregnant women.Key findings of the study show that approximately 36% of the pregnant women studied had at least one dental amalgam. These women exhibited significantly higher median daily urinary mercury excretion rates compared to those without amalgams. Alarmingly, a substantial proportion of these women were exposed to daily mercury vapor doses from dental amalgams exceeding the safety limits set by health agencies like the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the California EPA.This study underscores a critical public health concern, highlighting the potential fetal and maternal health risks from prenatal mercury vapor exposure. The findings are particularly significant considering the FDA's 2020 update on the risks of dental amalgam for sensitive groups, including pregnant women, children, individuals with neurological diseases, impaired kidney function, and those with heightened sensitivity to mercury."The FDA's warnings on amalgam are insufficient as mercury amalgam dental fillings present a significant health concern, particularly for pregnant women and those of reproductive age" said Dr. Ted Herrmann, President of the IABDM. "Mercury dental fillings should be banned"The study calls for immediate attention and action to reevaluate the use of dental amalgams, especially in vulnerable populations such as pregnant women and their unborn children. It emphasizes the need for heightened awareness among healthcare professionals and the public about the potential dangers of mercury vapor exposure from dental amalgam fillings.The authors of the study advocate for further research and a shift in dental practice policies to mitigate these risks and ensure the safety and well-being of pregnant women.

