The Latest Scientific Review Research on Mercury Dental Amalgam & the Global Movement to “Make Mercury History for All"
A new study reveals the negative impact of toxic dental fillings on human health and the destructive consequences of mercury released into the environment.
With all that we know about the dangers of mercury exposure, the US should have been the first country to ban its use, yet millions are still being placed each year.”SPRING, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The dental profession will finally see a momentous leap as the International Academy of Biological Dentistry and Medicine (IABDM) presents the latest scientific review paper by Dr. Blanche D. Grube (Past President of IABDM) and Anita Vazquez-Tibau.
— Dr. Blanche D. Grube
The pair focused on mercury dental amalgam and the move to ban its use around the world. Their paper titled "Dental Amalgam and the Minamata Convention on Mercury Treaty: Make Mercury History for All" explores not only the serious negative impact these toxic dental fillings have on human health but also the destructive, irreversible consequences of mercury released into the environment. This latest research aligns with the Minamata Treaty and highlights the European Union's recent commitment to ban mercury dental amalgam usage by 2025 and promoting the urgent call for global action.
Dr. Blanche D. Grube, IABDM's Past President, stated, “While many Americans believe that mercury amalgam fillings are no longer used in the United States, that is simply not the case…With all that we know about the dangers of mercury exposure, the US should have been the first country to ban its use, yet millions are still being placed each year”.
“As a participant in the Minamata Mercury Treaty process for 20 years, I have witnessed first-hand how mercury dental amalgams have been protected by special interests, but now the tide is turning with the EU announcing the ban in 2025, it’s time to end this use once and for all,” stated Anita Vazquez-Tibau.
The International Academy of Biological Dentistry and Medicine welcomes researchers, practitioners, and advocates to join forces in this critical mission. Together, we strive for a healthier, safer, and more sustainable world, in line with the vision of "Dental Amalgam and the Minamata Convention on Mercury Treaty: Make Mercury History for All."
