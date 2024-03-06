Global Safes And Vaults Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company’s “Safes And Vaults Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the safes and vaults market size is predicted to reach $9.2 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%.
The growth in the safes and vaults market is due to the increase in crime rate and concern about the safety of valuable assets. North America region is expected to hold the largest safes and vaults market share. Major players in the safes and vaults market include Chubbsafes, Brink's, Diebold Nixdorf Inc., Gardall, Dormakaba Group, Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co Ltd., American Security Products.
Safes And Vaults Market Segments
• By Type: Cash Management Safes, Depository Safes, Gun Safes & Vaults, Vault & Vault Doors, Media Safes, Other Types
• By Application: Residential, Commercial
• By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline
• By End User: Banking Sector, Non-Banking Sector
• By Geography: The global safes and vaults market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
The safes and vaults refer to a secure storage system designed to store valuable assets such as money, jewels, valuable documents, and records. Safes and vaults are made up of thick and secure materials to provide protection from theft. Technologically advanced safes and vaults are present with various technology such as fingerprint access, fire-proof safe, flood-proof, and electronic safes.
