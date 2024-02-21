21 February 2024

60

President of Turkmenistan accepted the credentials from the Indian Ambassador

On February 20, 2024, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov received the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of India to Turkmenistan Madhumita Hazarika Bhagat.

The diplomat presented her credentials to the head of state and conveyed cordial greetings from the President of the Republic of India Draupadi Murmu and the Prime Minister of the country Narendra Modi, who addressed the best wishes to all the Turkmen people.

The President of Turkmenistan congratulated the Ambassador on her appointment and wished her success in the diplomatic mission.

Addressing return greetings to the top leadership of India, the head of Turkmenistan noted the dynamic, progressive nature of the bilateral partnership, which has deep historical roots.It was emphasized that India is one of the important partners of Turkmenistan in South Asia.

It was ascertained that Turkmenistan and India are productively cooperating in the trade and economic sphere, including in such industries as the fuel-energy and transport-industrial cooperation, the textile industry, agriculture and other industries. In this context was noted the importance of implementation of the “Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India” (TAPI) gas pipeline project.

The parties also expressed their readiness to expand cooperation in the fields of science, education and culture.