Audit Advisory for Thursday, February 22, 2024
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Butler
|West Chester Township Joint Economic Development District-1
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Clermont
|Goshen Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Coshocton
|Coshocton County Metropolitan Housing Authority
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Cuyahoga
|South Euclid-Lyndhurst City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Great Lakes Council of Governments
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Regent High School
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Southern Cleveland Drop Back In DBA Innovative Career Academy
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Franklin
|Ohio Construction Academy
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Mason Run High School
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Schools Of Ohio Risk Sharing Authority
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Bridge Gate Community School
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Westerville City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Whitehall City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Capital High School
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Gallia
|Gallipolis City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Greene
|Greene County Educational Service Center
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Hamilton
|Dublin Preparatory Academy dba Northside Preparatory Academy
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Knox
|East Knox Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lake
|Riverside Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Morrow
|Mount Gilead Exempted Village School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ross
|Ross County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Sandusky
|Woodmore Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Seneca
|Seneca-East Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
FFR
|Trumbull
|Community Improvement Corporation of Niles, Ohio
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Tuscarawas
|Dover City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Wayne
|Wayne County Schools Career Center
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Wood
|Perrysburg Exempted Village School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
The full reports will be available Thursday, February 22, 2024 on the AOS Audit Search website.
