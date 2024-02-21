Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, February 22, 2024

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, February 22, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Butler West Chester Township Joint Economic Development District-1
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Clermont Goshen Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Coshocton Coshocton County Metropolitan Housing Authority
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Cuyahoga South Euclid-Lyndhurst City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Great Lakes Council of Governments
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Regent High School
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Southern Cleveland Drop Back In DBA Innovative Career Academy
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Franklin Ohio Construction Academy
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Mason Run High School
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Schools Of Ohio Risk Sharing Authority
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Bridge Gate Community School
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Westerville City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Whitehall City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Capital High School
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Gallia Gallipolis City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Greene Greene County Educational Service Center
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Hamilton Dublin Preparatory Academy dba Northside Preparatory Academy
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Knox East Knox Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Lake Riverside Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Morrow Mount Gilead Exempted Village School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Ross Ross County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit FFR
Sandusky Woodmore Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Seneca Seneca-East Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
FFR
Trumbull Community Improvement Corporation of Niles, Ohio
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Tuscarawas Dover City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Wayne Wayne County Schools Career Center
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Wood Perrysburg Exempted Village School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA

The full reports will be available Thursday, February 22, 2024 on the AOS Audit Search website.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

