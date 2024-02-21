Audit Advisory for Thursday, February 22, 2024

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, February 22, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Butler West Chester Township Joint Economic Development District-1

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Clermont Goshen Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Coshocton Coshocton County Metropolitan Housing Authority

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Cuyahoga South Euclid-Lyndhurst City School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Great Lakes Council of Governments

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Regent High School

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Southern Cleveland Drop Back In DBA Innovative Career Academy

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Franklin Ohio Construction Academy

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Mason Run High School

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Schools Of Ohio Risk Sharing Authority

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Bridge Gate Community School

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Westerville City School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Whitehall City School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Capital High School

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Gallia Gallipolis City School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Greene Greene County Educational Service Center

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Hamilton Dublin Preparatory Academy dba Northside Preparatory Academy

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Knox East Knox Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Lake Riverside Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Morrow Mount Gilead Exempted Village School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Ross Ross County Family and Children First Council

1/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit FFR

Sandusky Woodmore Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Seneca Seneca-East Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

FFR

Trumbull Community Improvement Corporation of Niles, Ohio

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Tuscarawas Dover City School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Wayne Wayne County Schools Career Center

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Wood Perrysburg Exempted Village School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA



The full reports will be available Thursday, February 22, 2024 on the AOS Audit Search website.