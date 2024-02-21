City Beat News Honors Companies for a Decade of Customer Satisfaction
Three companies across the country are nominated for best in service yet again, earning them a 10th straight Spectrum Award for Customer Satisfaction in 2024
The Stirling Center is pleased to join City Beat News in recognizing these first-time Spectrum Award Winners for their dedication to providing exceptional service.”LAPEER, MI, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- City Beat News is pleased to announce the first results of its 2024 nominations for best in service. The following companies have received their 10th consecutive Spectrum Award, which honors those that have placed an emphasis on customer service and satisfaction.
Benicia Angel’s Home in Benicia, California, offers residential care and assisted living in two facilities nestled into a quiet, safe neighborhood in the heart of the Northern Bay Area. With amazing views of the water and the mountains, it offers a relaxed, home-like setting for residents. Even better? The owner is a registered nurse who lives on site and is on-call 24 hours a day. The dedicated staff of Benicia Angel’s Home offers quality services and amenities, ensuring that every resident has what they need to feel at home. For more information, visit their Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/BENICIA-ANGELS-HOME-INC-BENICIA-CA.
Advanced Spine & Sports Care of Chicago provides quality chiropractic care in its new state-of-the-art office. The practice’s team of highly experienced and certified chiropractors use the most up-to-date methods, information and technology to provide the highest quality care to patients. Serving children through seniors, Advanced Spine & Sports Care specializes in preventative health care, injury treatment, rehabilitative therapy, and natural wellness. For more information, visit their Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/Advanced-Spine-Sports-Care-CHICAGO-IL.
Diamonds, Pearls & Jade of Columbus, Ohio, has been providing custom jewelry for customers since 1982. With precious stones, diamond bracelets, earrings, watches, unique diamonds and beautiful gemstones, the store can create anything its customers can imagine. Helping customers find or create the right piece of jewelry to celebrate the important moments of their lives, Diamonds, Pearls & Jade offers award-winning designs backed by award-winning service. For more information, visit their Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/DIAMONDS-PEARLS-JADE-COLUMBUS-OH.
As 2024 gets underway, City Beat News is continuing to take nominations for companies and service providers that offer top-notch customer service, granting the Spectrum Award to those that earn high rankings.
In partnership with the Stirling Center for Excellence, City Beat News uses its independent, proprietary research and evaluation system to identify businesses with a track record of providing a great patient experience. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the patient. It brings many sources of information together into one rating for the year that shows the whole picture and avoids the pitfalls of unfounded or unjustified negative commentary posted by an unhappy employee or competitor.
Consumers value a legitimate source they can trust to help them find companies that will not only meet their needs, but also exceed their service expectations. The Spectrum Award is a great indicator of future patient service.
“The Stirling Center is pleased to join City Beat News in recognizing these first-time Spectrum Award Winners for their dedication to providing exceptional service,” says Frank Andrews, Executive Director of The Stirling Center for Excellence. “It is in line with our mission of providing services and resources to companies that place an emphasis on providing an outstanding patient experience.”
About City Beat News and The Stirling Center
The Stirling Center includes a learning and resource center with courses, team training and support, executive coaching, articles, and case studies focused on excellence. Its objective is to encourage and enable excellence across many fields, wherever it can. The Stirling Center, www.stirlingcenter.org, recognizes service excellence in businesses and service providers such as those served by City Beat News and Pulse of the City News.
City Beat News and The Stirling Center are located in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9800 or go online to www.citybeatnews.com.
