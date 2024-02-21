4,353± SF Office Condo Unit Located Just Off Broad St. in Richmond, VA set for auction by Auction Management Corporation

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Auction Management Corporation, (www.amcbid.com) announces by order of the lender and trustee an auction of an all brick 4,353+/- sf. end office condo unit located just off of Broad St. in Henrico County, VA, on Monday, February 26 according to Jeb Howell, president of the company.

Pursuant to the Power of Sale contained in the Deed of Trust dated April 20, 2019 recorded in the Clerk’s Office of the Circuit Court of Henrico County, Virginia, Deed Book No. 5846, Page 1127, Instrument No. 201900012324, the asset will be sold at public foreclosure auction by and through Auction Management Corporation to market this foreclosure in order to sell the asset for a fair market cash price. The Secured Creditor (Beneficiary) does not wish to bid at the foreclosure sale, so DO NOT MISS this opportunity to obtain this excellently located property! All available information including the Notice of Power of Sale, the Deed of Trust, and the Memorandum of Sale the winning bidder will be required to sign can be viewed at the auction webpage-www.amcbid.com.

The auction’s date, address and highlights follow below:

 Monday, February 26 at 2:00 PM – 2575 Homeview Dr., Richmond, VA 23294

• The asset to be sold consists of a single level brick sided 4,353±SF office condo built in 1999 with a mix of private offices and open floor plan in a 17,409±SF Office condo building on 2± acres. The vacant property is zoned B-3C by Henrico County. B-3 zoning is intended to provide a mix of commercial, automotive, and recreational activities that are located appropriately on arterial roadways. Allowed B-3 uses include offices; retail uses; drive-thru and specialty restaurants; automobile sales, rental, repair, and service; live/work dwellings; theaters, arenas, stadiums, and sports parks; and kennels, although the HOA bylaws may limit these uses somewhat. Heating: Forced air natural gas furnace; Cooling: central AC; gas log fireplace in basement

The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.

For more information, contact Jeb Howell at 770-980-9565, info@AMCBid.com or visit www.amcbid.com

Auction Management Corporation specializes in the liquidation of asses in a timely and professional manner. Time and resources are invested to generate willing and able buyers that are qualified to bid on your asset. Over the past 25 years, we have developed a strong network of licensed auctioneers, real estate professionals, liquidation specialists, and leading industry experts that enable us to provide top-notch personalized service to both our selling clients and buying customers.

