Happy Products Launches Retail Expansion for Flippy®, the #1 Tablet Stand
This Expansion Follows Success with Amazon’s APEX Program Combatting Patent Infringement
PORTLAND, OR, USA, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Happy Products, Inc., a nationally certified Woman-Owned business and creator of Flippy, the tablet stand celebrated for its unique design and user comfort, has announced its launch into the retail market. This strategic move comes on the heels of Flippy's remarkable success on platforms like QVC and Amazon, driven by a steadfast commitment to protecting its patented design through Amazon's Patent Evaluation Express (APEX) program.
— Co-Creator, Juliette Fassett
Flippy has redefined the standard for tablet stands by offering an ergonomically superior, scalene-shaped design that provides three distinct viewing angles without the need for metal or plastic parts that could break. Co-created by Juliette Fassett, founder of Happy Products, Inc., and her husband, Bruce, an optical engineer, Flippy has garnered widespread acclaim for its innovation and quality, supported by over 15,000 reviews on Amazon, 80% of which are five stars.
The journey to retail expansion was not without its challenges. Happy Products faced significant threats from patent-infringing products sold on Amazon. Leveraging the APEX program, designed to offer a fair and efficient resolution for patent disputes on the platform, Happy Products successfully protected its intellectual property. The process involves reporting infringing products, with Amazon facilitating a third-party expert review when claims were contested. In the case of Flippy, sellers of the reported infringing products chose not to challenge the claims, resulting in their products being delisted and solidifying Flippy's market presence.
“Enforcement of IP rights can be a challenge and the APEX program proved to be an invaluable resource in safeguarding our innovation,” said Juliette Fassett. “Our experience not only protected Flippy but also underscored our commitment to delivering a product that stands out for its design and quality.”
With its patent rights confirmed and a robust presence on Amazon, Flippy is poised for its next chapter: retail distribution. Happy Products, Inc. is eager to partner with retailers that appreciate and support American innovation and the values of a WBENC-certified business.
“We are excited to introduce Flippy to a wider audience through retail partnerships,” Juliette Fassett remarked. “As we continue to innovate within the tablet accessory category, we look forward to collaborating with retailers who see the unique value Flippy brings to consumers.”
The Flippy is protected by utility patent RE48,479 and is in stock and available for purchase. For inquiries regarding pricing, sales and distribution please visit: https://marketblast.com/product/1698875303/Flippy/
For immediate purchase, click here: https://a.co/d/cBmvDAI.
About Happy Products, Inc.
Happy Products, Inc. is a Woman-Owned business certified by the Women and Minority Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), specializing in innovative consumer electronics accessories. Founded by Juliette Fassett, Happy Products is dedicated to enhancing the user experience through thoughtful design and quality craftsmanship.
For further information, please contact:
Juliette Fassette
juliette@happyproductsinc.com
Happy Products, Inc. https://getflippy.com/
About MarketBlast
MarketBlast is a product submission and hunt platform that automates the submission review and management process for companies in search of the latest technology and product innovations in their industries. The platform also provides an easy and convenient way for innovators, product developers and suppliers to submit innovation directly to companies actively hunting for new products.
MarketBlast also offers a professional press release / media blast program to help innovators or companies launch or re-launch products or brands. For more information on running a press release, email media@marketblast.com. For all other info, visit www.marketblast.com.
Russell Williams
MarketBlast
+1 412-810-6800
media@marketblast.com
