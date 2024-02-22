HES Renewables Provides Solar for Remodeled San Diego Humane Society Adoptions Center
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria cuts the ribbon at the grand re-opening of the San Diego Humane Society Adoptions Center remodel.
Grand Re-opening in San Diego Includes Unique Solar Power Benefits
It’s wonderful to be a part of both helping the organization realize its goals through solar... as well as moving the city of San Diego forward in their energy goal commitments.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HES Renewables is proud to have been a major component of the remodel of the San Diego Humane Society’s Adoptions Center. The ribbon-cutting was held last week to present the improved facility to the public. On hand were Humane Society principals, employees, volunteers, guests, and the Mayor of San Diego, Todd Gloria. After the ceremony, guests toured the new facility, including the new dog agility area which is shaded by the new HES Renewables solar system.
— Wenjie Chen, VP of HES Renewables
The facility’s overall remodel project, which took just shy of two years to complete, incorporated solar energy production to lower energy costs and allow more of the organization’s budget to go toward animal care and improving the experience of prospective pet adopters. The 60 kW commercial solar system was built as a free-standing, carport-style structure made up of 120 solar panels. The solar system has an expected payback period of only 7.2 years. Over 25 years, the system will provide the facility an estimated $1,132,930 in total electric bill savings. In addition to the financial benefits, the structure of the array creates a wonderful, shaded agility area for the animals and guests.
“The city has an ambitious climate action plan that envisions transferring to 100% renewable energy by the year 2035,” said Todd Gloria, Mayor of San Diego. “We can’t do it without the solar community helping to take existing buildings like this one here at the San Diego Humane Society and making sure it runs on clean solar energy. So this project today is a way that we’re helping to actually achieve our climate goals while at the same time reducing costs for non-profit organizations like the Humane Society. This organization does powerful work, and the more of those resources that they can put towards caring for animals, that they don’t have to put towards energy, is incredible. So this is a multi-faceted win for not just the Humane Society but for San Diego.”
“I'm grateful for the opportunity to partner with the San Diego Humane Society,” said Wenjie Chen, Vice President of HES Renewables. “It’s wonderful to be a part of both helping the organization realize its goals through solar so they can reinvest back into caring for the animals, as well as moving the city of San Diego forward in their energy goal commitments. It's a win-win. HES Renewables is a part of the San Diego community and we are here to continue to partner together with more businesses and organizations to improve their bottom line and also make our community better for the future.”
“We’re looking forward to seeing the impact of the 120 solar panels that were installed by HES Renewables to conserve energy and reduce costs,” said Jane Elliot-Hughes, Sr. Director, Support Services at San Diego Humane Society. “Beyond their primary function of supplying energy, these panels will have the added benefit of providing shade to our animals, staff and volunteers who are enjoying our new outdoor agility yards.”
The HES Renewables solar system is only a part of the facility remodel that includes redesigned kennels, improved guest experiences, more efficient care of the animals, and of course the financial benefits that come with any commercial solar installation. HES Renewables continues to partner with more businesses and organizations in Southern California to reduce and stabilize energy costs and ensure their clients receive all the incentives available to an investment in renewable energy production or energy storage.
About HES Renewables
HES Commercial, Inc., dba HES Renewables, was launched in May of 2023. HES Renewables is a local, family-owned and operated California corporation that developed from the commercial division of Home Energy Systems, Inc. dba HES Solar. HES Renewables was formed after several years of strong growth attributed to innovation, focus on client needs, and best-in-class commercial energy system construction. HES Renewables brings rooftop solar, carport solar, longspan solar, energy storage, micro grid design, and EV charging stations to businesses throughout California.
