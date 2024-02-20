Submit Release
Re: I91 NB MM 124

This roadway is now reopen. Thank you for your patience. 


Mimi 

From: Serna-Ginsburg, Miriam via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Tuesday, February 20, 2024 5:08 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: I91 NB MM 124

 

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

ST Johnsbury Barracks 

 

  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

  

The Right Hand Lane is shut down due to Motor Vehicle Crash on I91 nb near mm 124.4 

 

This incident is expected to last until FURTHER NOTICE.  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully.  


Mimi Serna Ginsburg

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II

VSP Williston PSAP

2777 St. George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111  /   PSAP Fax  802-878-3173

