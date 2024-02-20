Re: I91 NB MM 124
This roadway is now reopen. Thank you for your patience.
Subject: I91 NB MM 124
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
The Right Hand Lane is shut down due to Motor Vehicle Crash on I91 nb near mm 124.4
This incident is expected to last until FURTHER NOTICE. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
