Re: I91 NB MM 124

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

ST Johnsbury Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

The Right Hand Lane is shut down due to Motor Vehicle Crash on I91 nb near mm 124.4

This incident is expected to last until FURTHER NOTICE. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.



