Governor Abbott Announces Galveston Designated Music Friendly Texas Certified Community

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the City of Galveston has been designated by the Texas Music Office (TMO) as a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community after completing the multi-step certification process. The Music Friendly Texas program, the first in the nation since introduced by TMO in 2016, seeks to foster music business-related economic development and job creation in Texas cities and communities.

“Congratulations to the City of Galveston on earning the Music Friendly Texas Certified Community designation,” said Governor Abbott. “Music is key to the Texas brand and is deeply rooted in the cultural traditions of our great state. Music Friendly Texas Communities certified by the Texas Music Office work hard to attract and develop the local music industry to boost local job creation and economic growth. In fact, with support from the Texas Music Office, the Texas music industry accounted for more than 192,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs and generated more than $26 billion in economic activity statewide in 2022. Together, we will continue to work alongside communities in every region of our state to amplify their growth and success.”

“This Music Friendly Texas Community certification isn't just about music, it's about economic development and job creation,” said Mayor Craig Brown. “By embracing our music scene, we're unlocking new opportunities for businesses and artists alike."

“We celebrate this achievement of being certified as a Music Friendly Texas Community,” said City Council District 4 Member Michael Bouvier. “Music is a universal language that brings people together, and by embracing it, we're strengthening the bonds that make Galveston such a special place to live, work, and play.”

“I am honored to chair the Galveston Music Development Advisory Committee and pleased that Galveston has earned the Music Friendly Texas Community designation,” said Galveston Park Board Trustee Bob Bullwinkel. “We are committed to helping further develop the Galveston music scene and solidly establish Galveston as a premier musical tourism destination.”

The Music Friendly Texas Community Certification Ceremony cohosted by TMO, Visit Galveston, and the City of Galveston, and the Galveston Park Board of Trustees, will be held on Monday, February 26, at The Grand 1894 Opera House and will include speakers from the Galveston community and city leaders. TMO Community Relations & Outreach Specialist Chip Adams will present the designation. Members of the community are invited to attend.

Monday, February 26 at 4:00 PM

The Grand 1894 Opera House

2020 Postoffice St.

Galveston, TX, 77550

More details: facebook.com/events/444872754633754/

Inquiries may be directed to David Baca, Visit Galveston, 409.797.5154, dbaca@visitgalveston.com

Galveston becomes the 58th Music Friendly Texas Certified Community. Learn more about the Music Friendly Texas program: gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities

The Texas Music Office in the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism is the only state music office in the nation. Since 1990, TMO has fostered the economic development of Texas music businesses, Texas musicians, and Texas communities. TMO operates an extensive network of certified Music Friendly Texas community partners across the state, serves as a clearinghouse for Texas music industry information, acts as a liaison between music businesses and government offices, publicizes significant industry developments, and attracts essential music industry to the Lone Star State. A vibrant Texas music industry supports local job creation while drawing visitors from around the globe, attracting a talented workforce across industries, and supporting business recruitment and expansion efforts throughout the state.