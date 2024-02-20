Submit Release
Sen. Cramer: Three Affiliated Tribes Receive $1.3 Million for Head Start

BISMARCK – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) awarded a total of $1,343,845 to the Three Affiliated Tribes. These funds are distributed through the Head Start Indian Grants program, which promotes early childhood learning, health, and development initiatives, as well as family and community support services.

