MPD Seeks a Suspect in an Attempted Armed Carjacking

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a woman in connection to an attempted armed carjacking that occurred in the 100 block of Kennedy Street, Northwest.

On Saturday, February 17, 2024, at approximately 10:00 a.m., the victim was seated in a running vehicle at the listed location. The suspect entered the vehicle and displayed a knife, demanding the victim exit the vehicle. The victim did not comply and attempted to stop the suspect from taking the vehicle. The victim sustained a minor injury. The suspect fled the scene on foot. CCN: 24024909

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.