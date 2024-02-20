Submit Release
Watershed Center Seeks Public Input on OHV Trail Maintenance Grant Application

The Watershed Research and Training Center (Watershed Center) is seeking public input on its OHV trail maintenance grant application to the CA State Parks Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation Division. The state funding would be used to help improve off-highway riding and driving opportunities on Six Rivers National Forest, Mad River Ranger District designated OHV routes.

Those interested in learning more and providing suggestions for the project proposal, can join a public meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 28, from 6 to 6:30 p.m. at the Watershed Center Office, 98 Clinic Avenue, Hayfork, CA. Alternately, the public can attend the meeting virtually via Zoom, by registering at: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZModu6vpz4qE90vx4-J2XPWeOE7m240ALI2. After registering, participants will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

Once the grant application is submitted to the state, the public will be able to review and comment on the preliminary application from March 5 to May 6, 2024, by visiting the grants section at https://ohv.parks.ca.gov, or by submitting written comments via mail to The Watershed Research and Training Center, attention Jack Lienhard, Box 356, Hayfork, CA 96041; or email: [email protected].

Information about the CA Parks OHMVR Division program is available at https://ohv.parks.ca.gov.

