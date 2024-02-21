COMMUNITY FOUNDATION FOR PALM BEACH AND MARTIN COUNTIES TO LAUNCH EARLY LITERACY FUND AT 11TH ANNUAL FOUNDERS LUNCHEON
New Fund to Address Alarming Local Statistics that Show Failing Reading Rates for Third Graders
Youth in the communities we serve are falling behind in record numbers, with the current third grade literacy rate well below acceptable levels. That is why we are creating the Early Literacy Fund.””WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties announced it will launch its new Early Literacy Fund at the organization’s 11th Annual Founders Luncheon being held on February 28th at the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach. The Annual Founders Luncheon will highlight “Hope for Early Education,” and celebrate the powerful philanthropic and nonprofit partners making a difference locally in early literacy. The Community Foundation is a not-for-profit organization that leads partnerships with donors, nonprofits and community members to solve the region’s chronic and emerging issues.
— Danita R. DeHaney, President and CEO, Community Foundation
The Early Literacy Fund is the Community Foundation’s philanthropic response to the alarming youth literacy rates in Palm Beach and Martin Counties. Specifically, in Palm Beach County right now, 52 percent of third grade students are not reading at a third-grade level. In Martin County that number is 49 percent. Further, Local school districts are seeing a downward trend. The Palm Beach County School District was downgraded from an “A” to a “B” rating in December 2023 and Martin County also received a “B.” With the fail rates on third grade reading assessments rising above 50 percent, the Community Foundation was moved to create the Early Literacy Fund. The fund is designed to help those nonprofit organizations focused on improving youth literacy rates in Palm Beach and Martin Counties.
“Experts tell us a child’s ability to read at grade level by third grade is the single greatest predictor of future success, because this is when they transition from learning to read to reading to learn,” said Danita R. DeHaney, President & CEO of the Community Foundation. “Youth in the communities we serve are falling behind in record numbers, with the current third grade literacy rate well below acceptable levels. That is why the Community Foundation was moved to lead a philanthropic response and create the Early Literacy Fund.”
Beginning in 2024, the Early Literacy Fund will be incorporated into the Community Foundation’s annual competitive “Community Impact” grantmaking cycle – specifically in its priority area of Education and Youth. Competitive grants are a hallmark of the Community Foundation and are a lifeline for those nonprofit partners tackling our area’s greatest needs at the grassroots level. Through the grantmaking cycle, donors directly support over 100 community-focused organizations each year.
“The Community Foundation has been a voice of leadership in supporting local nonprofits that are working hard to improve education in the communities we serve,” said Jeffrey A. Stoops, Chair of the Board of Directors of the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties. “Our vision is to make 2024 a transformative year for children’s literacy with the launch of our Early Literacy Fund.”
For more information or to donate to the Community Foundation of Palm Beach and Martin County, please visit https://yourcommunityfoundation.org/give-now/. For more information on the Early Literacy Fund, please visit https://yourcommunityfoundation.org/funds/early-literacy-fund/.
About the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties
The Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties is a nonprofit organization that leads philanthropy locally. The foundation provides charitable expertise and vehicles to increase the investment options on behalf of individuals, family foundations, and corporations. Since 1972, the foundation has distributed over $200 million in grants and scholarships aimed at closing the area’s opportunity gaps. With its vast network of donors and nonprofit partners, the foundation supports initiatives that improve youth and education, economic opportunity, thriving communities, and crisis preparation and response. Learn more at https://yourcommunityfoundation.org.
