How To Identify Signs Of A Narcissistic Relationship And Steps To Begin Healing Process
ShareWell Trauma Peer Support Host Cassandra Love Lambert Offers Advice And Techniques To Help VictimsSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the realm of relationships, the subtle signs of narcissistic behaviors can often go unnoticed, causing emotional distress for those involved. Trauma Trained Somatic Coach and ShareWell Host, Cassandra Love Lambert, sheds light on warning signs and provides insights into healing from the associated abuse.
Narcissism, a psychological condition marked by an inflated sense of self-importance, constant admiration seeking, and lack of empathy, can manifest in relationships through various indicators:
- Verbal Abuse - This includes tactics like withholding information, discounting feelings, accusing, blaming, gaslighting, name-calling, and abusive anger, fostering self-doubt and confusion.
- Hot and Cold Dynamic - The inconsistency in a person's behavior creates a cycle where the victim becomes addicted to the narcissist due to the dopamine rush when they are affectionate.
- Uneven Power Dynamic - Imbalances in finances, social connections, or daily tasks contribute to breaking down the victim's self-esteem.
- Lack of Empathy and Compassion - The narcissist struggles to empathize with their partner's emotions and often fails to connect with their own emotions beyond anger.
To recover from narcissistic abuse, Lambert recommends various techniques, including:
- Peer Support - Group support provides connectivity, a safe space to share experiences, learn from others, reduce shame, and develop healthy coping mechanisms.
- Somatic Work - Mind-body techniques address and release trauma at the nervous system and body level. Clinical and evidence-based Emotional Freedom Technique (EFT) works through layers of abuse and helps get to the root cause.
- Brainspotting - An alternative therapy that identifies and processes emotions and trauma deeply within the brainstem and nervous system.
- Internal Family Systems - A psychotherapeutic approach addressing multiple sub-personalities, promoting inner conflict healing to restore balance and self-esteem.
- Journaling - Keeping a record of incidents helps prevent gaslighting, ensuring clarity when discussing hurtful or manipulative behavior.
- Identify Safe People - Recognizing safe individuals to share experiences with assists in navigating cognitive dissonance and distinguishing right from wrong in the face of abuse.
About ShareWell:
ShareWell is the first peer-to-peer support platform to provide an affordable and accessible solution to the mental health crisis. ShareWell connects everyday people for mutual support and healing in a safe, online environment. Through unlimited access to live support groups and a digital community platform, ShareWell’s vision is to create a world where everyone has access to the support they need when they need it. ShareWell launched in October 2021 and is founded by CeCe Cheng, a former venture capitalist, startup executive and executive coach. To learn more about ShareWell, visit www.sharewellnow.com.
