Race Industry Leader Expands Role at Internet Brands Automotive
Racer, Speed Shop Owner & Media Editor Robert “Bobby” Chalmers To Lead Business Development Efforts for RacingJunk.com
Bobby lives and breathes the race industry. He’s talented, passionate and committed.”EL SEGUNDO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Internet Brands Auto Classifieds group is pleased to announce the promotion of Robert “Bobby” Chalmers to Partnerships & Marketing Manager.
— Scott Stetz
Chalmers brings years of experience in the race and performance space, as well as several years working with the Auto Classifieds group to the table.The Auto Classifieds group is comprised of four online marketplaces, anchored by flagship site RacingJunk, which leads the way in racing, performance, hot rod, classics and antique vehicle & parts classifieds.
Chalmers’ involvement in the race industry started at a young age, from watching his father race, to his own early efforts in ATV racing, to victory lane in DIRT Small Block Modifieds. He even spent time racing asphalt on the PRO Truck Tour.
Chalmers earned his degree in Public Relations and Journalism from Utica College in 2001, and has owned DMC Racing Products and Driveshafts by DMC since 2002. His editorial eye is expressed as the Editor in Chief of RaceProWeekly.com. Most recently, he has served as RacingJunk’s marketing coordinator since 2020.
“Promoting Bobby to handle our Business Development needs was an obvious choice,” said Director of Sales and Business Development Scott Stetz. “His roots in and understanding of multiple aspects of the industry, plus his time at RacingJunk, will be invaluable in our efforts to expand the benefits of our partnerships and connect with additional racing communities. Plus, Bobby lives and breathes the race industry. He’s talented, passionate and committed.”
Known for championing the grassroots racing community since 1999 —from drag racing to sprint car and dirt modifieds to off-roading to sports cars — RacingJunk connects its members to the people, parts and services they need through its online marketplace, business partnerships, social media channels, and excellent sales and customer service teams.
As Chalmers connects with current and potential partners, race series, sanctioning bodies and more, he will provide a unique point of view on how to form mutually beneficial partnerships in the race and performance community.
On making the move from the marketing to the business development side, Chalmers says, "I am extremely excited for this opportunity. I have loved my time working for RacingJunk and getting the chance to advance into the business side of things will be great. I look forward to connecting with so many that I've gotten to know over my 20+ years in the industry. Now I get the opportunity to combine both sides of my life into one."
This addition to the business development team will help the Internet Brands Auto Classifieds group continue to grow its audience as RacingJunk approaches its 25th anniversary. The company has consistently led the way in bringing the digital experience to its users and advertisers, and looks forward to expanding these valuable connections to maintain its continued success and impact..
About the Internet Brands Auto Classifieds Group
The Internet Brands Auto Classifieds group is a collection of Auto Classifieds websites including RacingJunk.com, HotRodHotline.com, OldRide.com and CollectorCarNation.com. The vertical focuses on auto racing and performance, hot rods, classic and collectible vehicles & parts, as well as trailers and RVs.
Scott Stetz
Internet Brands Auto Classifieds
scott.stetz@motorheadmedia.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube